Congressmen back Jacksonville’s bid for Amazon Headquarters

Two Florida Congressman are coming together in hopes of securing Amazon second headquarters in Jacksonville.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (FL-04) sent a joint letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos backing the city’s proposal.

In their proposal the two cite the Bold City as a business-friendly city and an economic center in the Southeast.

Jacksonville’s proposal is among 238 cities vying to host Amazon’s second headquarters. The company has promised to invest $5 billion in construction and create 50,000 new high-paying jobs over multiple years.

A copy of the letter can be found below:

Dear Mr. Bezos,

As Members of Congress who represent the great city of Jacksonville, Florida, we write to express full support for the city’s proposal to be the location of Amazon’s new metropolitan-centered headquarters.

Over the past several years, Jacksonville has positioned itself as a growing hub of technology and for regional transportation in the Southeast. Importantly, the State of Florida is a thriving economic center and has already partnered with Amazon to locate and develop a number of operations here, including the new fulfillment center in Northeast Florida which is on track to hire over 4,000 employees.

Jacksonville has demonstrated its commitment to embracing modern technology and energy sources in transportation by introducing 15 new electrically-powered buses to its public transportation system and by breaking ground on a new regional transportation center that will integrate key local, regional and intercity service in one location. This new addition was strategically planned to include a shuttle service to the new Amazon Fulfillment Center, for ease of access to employees, while also growing the areas relationship with Amazon. Jacksonville’s business-friendly policies have already attracted companies from diverse industries such as Engle LNG, Deutsche Bank, and Hoegh Autoliners, all of which have contributed to the region’s rapid economic growth.

Northeast Florida also has a reputation of having a diverse workforce and an affordable cost of living. These attributes, combined with the draw of recreational activities and beautiful beaches, have attracted residents of all ages. These and other qualities have helped Jacksonville become a top contender on a list of “up and coming” cities to watch by Time magazine.

Introducing the Amazon headquarters into our growing and vibrant community would continue and strengthen the valuable relationship between Amazon and Northeast Florida. This partnership will welcome Amazon’s commendable business practices and its new opportunities for employment with the promise of an added 50,000 new jobs for Northeast Florida families. We write in hope you show their application every consideration.