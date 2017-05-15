Following two different recent escapes at the Hastings Youth Academy, involving 6 teens, we're hearing from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

In a statement, DJJ says it's currently investigating Monday’s incident, where two teens escaped from the rec yard, and whether staff members adhered to policy and procedure.

We're told if a failure to follow those policies is found, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions.

In the meantime, the program has been placed on an admissions freeze and DJJ will be evaluating additional contract action, with G4S Youth Services, LLC, the contracted provider for Hastings Substance Abuse program.

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s full statement:

“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as DJJ’s top priority, and we expect the same of our contracted providers. Earlier today G4S Youth Services, LLC, the contracted provider for Hastings Substance Abuse program, notified the Department of an escape incident by two youth. The contracted provider also notified law enforcement of the escape and will be coordinating with DJJ and local law enforcement to ensure the youth are apprehended quickly and safely.”

“DJJ is currently investigating the incident and staff’s adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions. The program has been placed on an admissions freeze and the Department will be evaluating additional contract action.” – Secretary Christina K. Daly