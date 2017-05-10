Distracted driver hits FHP Trooper; minor injuries reported

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in a morning crash before sunrise on I-95 northbound near Pecan Park Rd.

According to FHP there are two crashes. The first call involved an overturned semi truck just before 5am.

A secondary crash involved a Trooper who was working the initial crash.

“A young lady was traveling on I-95 and was not paying attention, and in doing so she looked down and when she looked back up she didn’t realize that traffic had stopped”, said Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

The woman’s car hit the FHP vehicle. The Trooper was transported to UF Health North Campus with injuries that are described as very minor. The woman’s injuries are also minor.

