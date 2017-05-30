Severe weather leaves at least forty homes damaged and a 600 acre wildfire burning in Clay County.

﻿GALLERY: Damage from severe weather in Northeast Florida



Clay County Emergency Management and the Town of Orange Park continue assessing the damage from Tuesday’s storms. Downed trees and power lines are the early focus, with more than 40 homes reportedly hit with trees or suffering some related damage. Emergency Management says this damage was from straight line winds.

At 10:30PM Tuesday, around 5,100 Clay Electric customers in Orange Park are without power. By 7am Wednesday that number was below 1,200.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says damage in Clay County appears to be downburst winds of 50-70 mph, possibly a few higher gusts in very localized areas. The National Weather Service is not expected to conduct a post-storm survey at this time.

#firstalertwx time lapse of Orange Park afternoon (Tue.) storms - 1st cell followed by 2nd damaging wind cell @WOKVNews @NWSJacksonville pic.twitter.com/lwd6okCVhH — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 31, 2017

#firstalertwx from Colee Cove, Fl looking S/SW toward Green Cove Springs - thx Victor Jackson! @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/koEku0t52c — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 31, 2017

Lightning also sparked a fire around US 17 and Warner Road on the Clay/Putnam County line. The Florida Highway Patrol says the fire is 600 acres at this time, and they’re asking anyone driving in the area to be cautious because smoke and fog could cause conditions to quickly deteriorate.

Mike Buresh is tracking the potential for more afternoon storms today, and each afternoon into the weekend.

If you have any questions or damage to report, you’re asked to contact Clay County Emergency Management at 904-284-7703.

From Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:Jax National Weather Service confirms: waterspout.Very... Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Tuesday, May 30, 2017

It will take several hours to clear trees from OP streets. Please do not drive Kinglsey or Doctors lake drive now. They are not passable. — Town of Orange Park (@townorangepark) May 30, 2017