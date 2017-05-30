Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 89
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Broken Clouds
H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County
Close

Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County

Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County
Storm damage along Grove Park Drive in Orange Park

Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Updated:

Severe weather leaves at least forty homes damaged and a 600 acre wildfire burning in Clay County.

﻿GALLERY: Damage from severe weather in Northeast Florida

Clay County Emergency Management and the Town of Orange Park continue assessing the damage from Tuesday’s storms. Downed trees and power lines are the early focus, with more than 40 homes reportedly hit with trees or suffering some related damage. Emergency Management says this damage was from straight line winds. 

At 10:30PM Tuesday, around 5,100 Clay Electric customers in Orange Park are without power.  By 7am Wednesday that number was below 1,200. 

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says damage in Clay County appears to be downburst winds of 50-70 mph, possibly a few higher gusts in very localized areas.  The National Weather Service is not expected to conduct a post-storm survey at this time. 



Lightning also sparked a fire around US 17 and Warner Road on the Clay/Putnam County line. The Florida Highway Patrol says the fire is 600 acres at this time, and they’re asking anyone driving in the area to be cautious because smoke and fog could cause conditions to quickly deteriorate. 

Mike Buresh is tracking the potential for more afternoon storms today, and each afternoon into the weekend.  

If you have any questions or damage to report, you’re asked to contact Clay County Emergency Management at 904-284-7703.


From Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:Jax National Weather Service confirms: waterspout.Very...

Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Tuesday, May 30, 2017


Related

Storm damage in Northeast Florida
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal, reports say
    Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal, reports say
    President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, Axios and other media outlets, citing unnamed sources, are reporting. Fox News and CBS News soon aired similar reports. 'Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel (former President Barack) Obama's climate legacy,' Axios' Jonathan Swan wrote early Wednesday. 'It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal.' Trump tweeted Saturday that he would make his 'final decision' on whether to keep the U.S. in the climate agreement this week.
  • Orlando airport standoff: Mother with children feared she'd be shot in the back
    Orlando airport standoff: Mother with children feared she'd be shot in the back
    Operations at Florida's Orlando International Airport resumed as normal Wednesday morning, hours after the end of a standoff involving a 26-year-old man holding a fake gun, the Orlando Police Department said. >> Watch the news report here Michael Wayne Pettigrew was undergoing a psychological evaluation following the two-hour standoff during which he threatened to harm himself and pointed a fake gun at officers at a rental car area on the airport's ground floor, Orlando police Chief John Mina said. >> Read more trending news Police said that shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report that there was an armed man at the airport. >> On WFTV.com: Watch: Passengers describe standoff at Orlando International Airport 'Our negotiators did a phenomenal job talking with the subject for about two hours and finally got him to peacefully surrender,' Mina said. The suspect surrendered at about 10 p.m. Crystal Oliphant said she was picking up her husband from the airport Tuesday night. >> On WFTV.com: Watch: Orlando police Chief John Mina news conference on OIA standoff '(We were) terrified,' she said. 'Immediately, we think that there's a bomb or that there's a shooting going on. And we're not getting any information. And there's hundreds of police (officers) just coming in.' Passengers and employees bolted once they realized what was happening. Witness Kim Turner told WFTV that she saw the suspect dressed in black but she couldn't make out his face because she was hiding with her two children. >> On WFTV.com: Photos: Standoff at Orlando International Airport Turner waited for an opportunity to run to safety, and when she did, she said she saw the suspect point what appeared to be a gun at his own head. Although the gun was fake, it seemed very real to Turner. 'I actually had a thought of me getting shot in the back,' she said. 'I was standing here, literally just sitting here, looking at him, waiting, because everybody else is gone.' No one was injured in the incident.
  • Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County
    Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County
    Severe weather leaves at least forty homes damaged and a 600 acre wildfire burning in Clay County. ﻿GALLERY: Damage from severe weather in Northeast Florida Clay County Emergency Management and the Town of Orange Park continue assessing the damage from Tuesday’s storms. Downed trees and power lines are the early focus, with more than 40 homes reportedly hit with trees or suffering some related damage. Emergency Management says this damage was from straight line winds.  At 10:30PM Tuesday, around 5,100 Clay Electric customers in Orange Park are without power.  By 7am Wednesday that number was below 1,200.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says damage in Clay County appears to be downburst winds of 50-70 mph, possibly a few higher gusts in very localized areas.  The National Weather Service is not expected to conduct a post-storm survey at this time.  Lightning also sparked a fire around US 17 and Warner Road on the Clay/Putnam County line. The Florida Highway Patrol says the fire is 600 acres at this time, and they’re asking anyone driving in the area to be cautious because smoke and fog could cause conditions to quickly deteriorate.  Mike Buresh is tracking the potential for more afternoon storms today, and each afternoon into the weekend.   If you have any questions or damage to report, you’re asked to contact Clay County Emergency Management at 904-284-7703.
  • Premature hippo gets bigger bottle
    Premature hippo gets bigger bottle
    A hippopotamus born premature is well on the way to good health, steadily gaining weight and graduating to a large feeding bottle, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Fiona, is now 68 pounds, up from her birth weight of 29 pounds. She was born six weeks premature Jan. 24 and has needed around-the-clock care ever since. >> Read more trending stories “She’s got a long way to go before she reaches her adult weight of approximately 3,000 pounds,” the zoo said in a statement. “But her care staff loves the progress she’s making.” Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.#teamfiona #fionafix pic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 1, 2017
  • Records show House Democrats quickly fired IT workers under investigation
    Records show House Democrats quickly fired IT workers under investigation
    A new salary report from the House of Representatives shows that when news broke in February about a possible criminal investigation into a small group of information technology contractors working on Capitol Hill, over two dozen Democratic lawmakers quickly moved to terminate the workers, with only Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) keeping one of those employees on the office payroll through the entire first quarter of 2017. Before early February, Imran Awan, his wife Hina, and his brothers Abid and Jamal were employed by 27 different House Democrats as ‘shared employees,’ doing computer tech support and other information technology work for those Congressional offices, paid anywhere from a couple hundred to several thousand dollars per quarter. But once word emerged of a criminal investigation, those same House members swiftly terminated Awan and his relatives, most making that move on February 2 and 3, just before the first news stories broke about the matter. There was only one office that did not entirely cut ties with the four reportedly under scrutiny by U.S. Capitol Police, as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) kept Imran Awan on the payroll through the end of March, and paid his wife through March 7. Earlier this month, Wasserman Schultz drew attention to the investigation, when she sharply questioned the U.S. Capitol Police Chief at a House hearing, demanding that an item from her office be returned – the Chief said it was part of an ongoing investigation. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way,” Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the Chief that he should “expect that there will be consequences.” As for the status of the probe, officials still aren’t shedding light on what it involves, what Awan and his relatives supposedly did, and whether any criminal activity was committed – no charges have yet been filed. “We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” a spokeswoman for the Capitol Police said in an email. Judging by the reaction of lawmakers on Capitol Hill – something major changed with respect to these IT workers, as members of Congress quickly pulled the plug on their “shared employees” in early February. Here are the dates when Imran Awan was terminated by Democratic lawmakers, according to salary data released by the House of Representatives: + Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) – February 2 + Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) – February 8 + Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) – February 3 + Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) – February 28 + Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) – February 2 + Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) – February 2 + Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) – February 3 + Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) – February 3 + Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) – February 2 The termination dates for Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi: + Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) – February 2 + Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-MI) – February 3 + Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) – February 28 + Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) – February 2 + Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) – March 7 The termination dates for Jamal Awan: + Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) – February 2 + Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) – February 2 + Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) – February 2 + Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA) – February 3 + Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) – March 1 + Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) – February 9 The end of salary dates for Abid Awan: + Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA) – March 10 + Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) – February 3 + Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) – February 3 + Rep. Sander Levin (D-MI) – February 2 + Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) – March 10 + Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) – February 6 + Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) – February 3 + Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) – February 3 Records show that Imran Awan was paid $1,494.45 by Rep. Wasserman Schultz for work during the current Congress, from January 3 through March 31. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Awan made $5,000 from his work for Wasserman Schultz.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.