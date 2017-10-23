Jacksonville, FL - The next time you have to renew your driver license or state-issued ID card, expect to see some major changes.
The Duval County Tax Collector's Office announced today that Duval will be among the first counties in Florida to begin issuing newly redesigned licenses and IDs.
The Chief Administrative Officer for the Duval County Tax Collector, Sherry Hall, says the changes are largely about security.
"The state of Florida, through the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement, local tax collectors, and other stakeholders, to make it more secure. So, they've added multiple security features to the new driver's license and identification cards," says Hall.
Some of the new security features include redundant data, ultraviolet ink, and optically variable features.
With the new design, you won't have to get a new license or ID until your old one expires, or if you need to make a name or address change.
"But as it expires, they will now be issued-- these new driver's licenses. At the end of October, all 9 Duval County tax collector locations will have the new system in place. By the end of the year, all the offices throughout Florida will have them in place," says Hall.
As of right now, all Duval branch offices, with the exception of Gateway, are issuing the new licenses and ID cards.
As part of the redesign, there will be new designations for veterans, organ donors, deaf/hard of hearing individuals, and developmentally disabled individuals. There will also be designations for lifetime sportsman’s, boater, freshwater, saltwater, and hunting licenses.
While the cards themselves will be changing, Hall says there will be no new information required on your end.
"The requirements that have been in place sometime, due to the REAL ID Act, are still in place. There's nothing that's changed about what you need to bring in," explains Hall.
To learn more, visit www.flhsmv.gov/newDL.
