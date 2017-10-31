The search for the next Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools continues after Dr. Nikolai Vitti stepped down from the position in May of this year.

Dr. Patricia Willis, who has worked with the district for decades has been serving as the interim.

Duval County School Board members are hoping to hire someone to fill the position by late Spring of 2018.

The board has set dates for upcoming community meetings, where they will seek public input on the superintendent search.

The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will go until 7:30 p.m. They will be held at the following:

• November 6 – Terry Parker High School

• November 8 – Edward White High School

• November 13 – Atlantic Coast High School

• November 16 – William Raines High School

These meetings will be to discuss the new strategic plan for the district and the qualities and values they should seek in superintendent candidates.

It is still very early in the search; the school board has yet to announce their pick for a search firm.