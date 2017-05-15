Jacksonville, FL - With the Detroit Public Schools Community District voting to approve Dr. Nikolai Vitti's contract for Superintendent, the Duval County School Board held a special meeting Monday to discuss who will take his place in the interim.
A decision has to be made by 48 hours after Vitti's final day— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 15, 2017
7 names rose to the top to be considered, which includes 4 retired superintendents recommended by the Florida School Board Association to serve on a short term basis.
Those names include the following: Dr. Roger Dearing, Dr. Dana Kriznar, Pearl Roziers, Dr. Earl Lennard, Kathryn Leroy, Margaret Smith, and Dr. Patricia Willis.
To narrow down the candidates for interim superintendent, each school board member filled out a score card and ranked candidates 1-7, several times, with 1 being the top choice.
IMPORTANT: If you apply for the interim job you can NOT apply for the permanent position— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 15, 2017
Following multiple scorings, three finalists were selected: Dr. Earl Lennard, Dr. Patricia Willis, and Pearl Roziers.
The board is on recess until they meet again on Wednesday, May 17th, at 8 am. At that meeting, the goal is to speak with the finalists either in person or by phone.
