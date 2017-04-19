It’s not yet certain who the next head of Duval County Public Schools will be- or what the process will be like to choose the Superintendent- but the School Board is nonetheless vowing unity and a smooth transition.

“Continues to stay focused on our students, teachers, administrators, staff, resources so that we ensure that the stability and consistency that is needed- in particular during the Florida State Assessment- maintains,” says Duval School Board Chair Paul Wright.

Wright is meeting with Superintendent Nikolai Vitti Wednesday to talk about his pending contract negotiations with Detroit. The Detroit School Board decided Tuesday night to extend the Superintendent offer to Vitti- who actively pursued the job and has expressed excitement about the prospect of returning to his home town.

“I believe that he can be very successful in Detroit, and I frankly think success in Detroit will put him on the national stage,” says Board Member Lori Hershey.

Much of the Board’s conversation Wednesday was around whether to consider a counter-offer that would keep Vitti in Duval County. It’s a question that was first raised by School Board Member Scott Shine.

“It would be proper just to ask and find out what would be, if there’s anything that would influence him one way or the other,” Shine says.

The other Board Members didn’t seem to support that, though, noting Vitti’s sincerity in his desire to improve the system in Detroit.

“To put him in conflict would not be judicious of this Board or fair to him,” says Board Member Ashley Smith Juarez.

Vitti himself confirmed his excitement about the Detroit offer.

"When I learned of the board's decision last night it felt as if it were announced that I was drafted by my home team. ‎It was a proud moment for my entire family and I. To be selected as the first superintendent by the newly elected board and new district is humbling and an honor. I look forward to working through the contract phase of the process as soon as possible in order to serve the children and families of Detroit," says a statement from Vitti to WOKV.

So instead, the Board focus is starting to plan for what comes next.

“I think as far as stability goes, the best thing is if we can go through the end of the year with the Superintendent. It just doesn’t make much sense to me to make a change when- and assuming that he is willing to do that- when we are so close to the end of the year,” says Board Member Cheryl Grymes.

Wright expects to learn more about that timeline, and the Board will have another meeting in the coming days. Until then, she says Vitti has expressed that he wants to make the likely transition as smooth as possible.

“The public needs to know that nothing has changed, and we’re moving in a positive direction,” says Board Member Warren Jones.

The Board added that they could consider an interim Superintendent and/or conduct a national search for a replacement for Vitti. They’re deferring any firm planning until they have a more clear timeline, noting that, while Vitti has been clear in his desire to take the job in Detroit, there are still contract negotiations that need to take place.