Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
66°
H 87°
L 68°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
66°
Clear
H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 88° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Emails show no promise of solution, some confusion on Boat Show/Oyster Jam scheduling
Close

Emails show no promise of solution, some confusion on Boat Show/Oyster Jam scheduling

Emails show no promise of solution, some confusion on Boat Show/Oyster Jam scheduling
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

Emails show no promise of solution, some confusion on Boat Show/Oyster Jam scheduling

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL -  The Southeast US Boat Show and Oyster Jam Music Festival isn’t taking place this weekend, but it has been rescheduled.

The event organizer Jimmy Hill, with Current Productions, says they have booked Met Park for May 19-21. This comes after their announcement earlier this week that the event would not take place this weekend- because they had never formally booked the venue. 

The City and Hill confirm there was an outstanding balance from the 2016 event that initially prevented Current from booking the venue. That debt wasn’t resolved until the end of January, but at that time, Met Park had been booked by the organizers of Welcome to Rockville, to use for moving in and setting up for their event the following weekend. The City of Jacksonville says they facilitated between The Boat Show/Welcome to Rockville to try to work out a plan that would have allowed both to occupy the space this weekend, but that ultimately didn’t lead to an agreement. Hill says the City had given him verbal and informal commitment that a deal would be reached, and he trusted that the event’s 20 year history with the City would mean that was enough. 

To sort through the commitments and communications, WOKV requested all of the written communication between Current Productions and Jacksonville’s Sports and Entertainment Office over the last year in connection to the Southeast US Boat Show and Oyster Jam Music Festival. Hundreds of emails show there were warnings from the outset that there was no guarantee a compromise would be reached, but there was nonetheless substantial confusion in the final weeks about what would actually be taking place. 

This all started in May, when Current Productions emailed a request for the dates. That was followed in June, with a formal application for the 2017 show. Call logs show there was a brief conversation that day, and then a June 24 email shows the City sending notice of final settlement needed for the 2016 show. On July 28, a Special Events Permit Coordinator followed up again to remind Current Productions about the payment, specifically adding that they cannot move forward with any 2017 agreement until that payment is received. 

Another reminder was sent in August, at which point Current Productions responded that they were working on paying the bill, but faced some financial constraints because of a boating accident. 

In August, a special events permit coordinator sent a list internally of a dozen events scheduled for Met Park in 2017- including The Boat Show/Oyster Jam April 21-23, and Welcome to Rockville April 28-30. At the time of this internal email August 29, the City had received an application from The Boat Show/Oyster Jam, but not yet from Welcome to Rockville. 

About two weeks later, the Special Events Manager emailed details about 2016 events with outstanding balances. The Boat Show was listed with a $12,711.24 outstanding balance, and Welcome to Rockville had an $84,213.63 total still outstanding. The email indicated that the Special Events Office had been in touch with representatives of The Boat Show, but that follow-up had been spotty. 

September 30th, a memo to Current Productions was drafted offering a four-part payment plan as final notice to settle the 2016 balance or be sent to collections. That was sent October 13th, according to the City emails, with the first deadline being the next day. The Special Events Manager noted the next day that they had not heard back from Current, and at that time, the Sports and Entertainment Officer notified Current the balance was being moved to collections. 

An internal email toward the end of October shows Welcome to Rockville’s promoter, Danny Wimmer Presents, cleared their 2016 balance with the City, and by November, emails show they had submitted their application for Met Park for 2017. 

A November email indicates Current Production had called the City. That was followed about a week later with a meeting in person. An email from the Tax Collector’s Office shows Current Productions then tried to start making payments, but a December internal communication among the City shows the check bounced for insufficient funds. 

December 16th, the Sports and Entertainment Officer notified Current Productions that the check had bounced, and that they would now be responsible for not only the payment, but a $317.78 service charge as well. Current emailed a response that they believed the check should have had sufficient funds, and were researching what happened. 

Communication started to pick up in January, when Current reached out to the City about getting the 2017 event on the City’s calendar. Welcome to Rockville had already booked the dates, so the City responded that the venue was not available, and that Current still had the outstanding balance from 2016- which meant they did not have any dates reserved for 2017. At that time, the balance was down to $6355.62, with the other portion having been paid December 22nd. The final balance was paid January 31st. 

An email from January 31st from the City shows a schedule of events at Met Park, so the Boat Show/Oyster Jam organizers could consider an alternate date. That same email said the City would reach out to Danny Wimmer Presents, but that there was no promise of a work-around. Current Productions engaged Danny Wimmer Presents to explore working together on the Boat Show/Oyster Jam dates. 

In early February, some representatives of the Mayor’s office and senior staff got involved because of a complaint from Current Productions that they weren’t getting calls back from various City representatives. A meeting was established with all parties to explore a potential workaround that would allow the Boat Show/Oyster Jam to take place on the desired weekend. 

Following that meeting, Jacksonville’s Chief Administrative Officer emailed the Mayor’s Office to say they had met, and that the City was offering only to assist them in exploring whether Welcome To Rockville’s organizers would agree to some kind of special arrangement. Throughout the months of correspondence, the City notes that Danny Wimmer Presents 

A March 8th email from the Special Events Manager notifies the Sports and Entertainment Officer that Current Productions is telling people they will be at Met Park, and he’s unsure why. They had been looped in after Current reached out to the City’s special events management company to ask about parking during the event dates. 

On March 9th, a City Councilman asks the Special Events Office whether a date had been set for the Boat Show, and the Sports and Entertainment Officer responded that they were looking at the second to last week of April, but that they were working through paperwork and logistics. By March 19th, and internal communication showed the office still didn’t know the “direction of the boat show”, and that they were getting a lot of inquiries from entities, including JSO, their event management company, and others. That still hadn’t been resolved by March 24th. 

Some insurance information was sent from Current Productions to the City March 28th. That was followed March 29th with an email requesting a coordinated conversation about logistics for the event in order to ensure they would not impact Welcome to Rockville. Internal emails showed there was still no resolution, and then on April 4th, an executive with Danny Wimmer Presents requested a phone call. 

The ensuing days were filled with frequent communication, but little consensus. Current Production emailed their tentative site plan, but that was followed with questions about scheduling, liability and insurance, and other areas. The City made clear they would not assume any risk or incur any cost to accommodate the plan. 

On April 11th, Current Productions questioned whether the City’s “assurance of a solution” was firm, because there had not been much progress on the administrative items that would need to be done, like getting a written agreement. The same day, the Sports and Entertainment Officer again intervenes with all parties, emailing details of Current’s proposal. Danny Wimmer Presents responded that they still didn’t have enough details to commit- specifically looking for more about the load-in and load-out schedules and the time needed to clean the park between events. They further asked to be indemnified by both the City and Current from any loss that resulted from the dual occupancy and requested a damage deposit. Subsequent emails expressed concern about what this potential agreement would mean to their event timeline, the cost that would have, and whether Current planned to cover those costs. 

While this communication was ongoing, questions started surfacing among those not immediately involved in the negotiations. An Intergovernmental Affairs Director reached out to the Special Events office on April 12th to confirm the Boat Show was set, saying she had been getting questions from Council members. The Sports and Entertainment Officer responded things were not confirmed, restating that Danny Wimmer Presents has the space and Current Productions had not yet met their terms for dual occupancy. 

On April 14th, a Met Park Operations Supervisor reached out to Special Events saying he assumed the Boat Show would take place because the production company was having equipment delivered. The Special Events Office said that was not the case. 

The City had set an April 13th deadline, and when the Sports and Entertainment Officer engaged both parties on the 14th, Danny Wimmer Presents initially said there had not been an agreement, but Current Productions followed up saying they had agreed to all conditions. Danny Wimmer Presents followed up again saying it was the first time they had been told Current agreed to the conditions- but there were questions that still hadn’t been addressed, one of which being Danny Wimmer Presents wanting Current Productions to show they could guarantee to cover certain losses that could arise from a late move-out. 

By this Monday, the City told Current Productions to notify its customers that their event would be rescheduled- if they so choose. The City told them they were willing to work to immediately identify another date, if the organizers wanted to pursue that route. 

Throughout the correspondence, the City makes frequent reference to wanting to accommodate all parties, because both promoters had been longstanding partners with the City. All sides were complementary and showed willingness to work to reach a solution. 

Hill says the Southeast US Boat Show and Oyster Jam Music Festival has now been rescheduled for May 19-21.

Related

2017 Oyster Jam Music Festival and Southeast US Boat Show called off for this weekend
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • FHP searching for Chevy Equinox involved in fatal Westside crash
    FHP searching for Chevy Equinox involved in fatal Westside crash
    Authorities are searching at this hour for a blue Chevy Equinox involved in a fatal accident on the Westside. The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 o'clock last night on West Beaver Street near Chaffee Road. According to FHP, 29-year-old Bradley Kirk of Jacksonville was walking eastbound on the shoulder of Beaver Street when the Equinox hit him and then took off eastbound on Beaver. He died at the scene. Troopers think the Equinox involved is either a 2008 or 2009 model and it's missing the passenger-side mirror. If you've seen it, you're asked to dial FHP at *347 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.
  • Firefighter dies after fall from burning New York City apartment building
    Firefighter dies after fall from burning New York City apartment building
    A veteran firefighter died in the line of duty Thursday when he fell from the roof of a five-story apartment building while fighting a fire in New York City. >> Read more trending news William Tolley, 42, was critically injured while battling a 2-alarm fire in Queens on Thursday afternoon, the New York City Fire Department said. He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. He is survived by his wife, Marie, and his daughter, Isabella. “We lost another hero today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “A man dedicated to protecting others gave his life to this work and, like all members of the FDNY, understood every single day that he was putting his life on the line, but he did it willingly in the service of others.” Firefighters were called around 2:20 p.m. to respond to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building on Putnam Avenue. Tolley was working on the roof with other firefighters to ventilate the building and protect higher floors when he fell, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “It is a terrible tragedy for a department that’s certainly known more than its share of tragedies,” Nigro said. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to Tolley’s death. Tolley was with the New York City Fire Department for 14 years and most recently assigned to Ladder 135. He was also the drummer of Internal Bleeding, a well-known heavy metal band, The New York Times reported. Band members described Tolley as “the heartbeat of the band” in a Facebook post Thursday. “There are zero words to describe the loss,” the post said. “He was a good, decent and honorable man who loved his friends, his family and the people he served. There will never be another like him. There are no words to describe the utter sadness and despair we feel right now.” Tolley is the 1,147th member of the New York City Fire Department to die while serving the city, Nigro said.
  • 8-year-old found unresponsive in Wesconnett dies
    8-year-old found unresponsive in Wesconnett dies
    An 8-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive at a home in the Wesconnett neighborhood early this morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Painted Pony Drive near Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 5:15 a.m.  The boy was found with head injuries and rushed to UF Health Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead.  JSO says they are investigating this as an undetermined death. A preliminary investigation found something fell on the boy’s head.  Investigators say there was an entertainment system with an old style TV on it. “We do not know if it was just unstable or someone was attempting to climb on it, we do not know at this time”, said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.  It’s unclear at this time if the child was sleeping.  There was a sibling in the bedroom and investigators are waiting to talk with him. JSO would not confirm who lives in the home.   The Department of Children and Families is also responding to the home to investigate.
  • FBI: Woman offered her 3-year-old daughter for sex
    FBI: Woman offered her 3-year-old daughter for sex
    A woman in Oregon has been arrested, accused of offering a man her 3-year-old daughter for a paid sexual encounter.Kelsey Wheeler, 27, has been charged with sex trafficking of a child.Her defense attorney said that Wheeler never planned on going through with the offer and only planned to scam the man out of money, according to OregonLive. >> Read more trending news  The Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating Wheeler in January in connection with a child pornography case. A man in Eugene said he met Wheeler in Portland, and they discussed extreme sexual fantasies. The man said Wheeler offered her daughter to him for sexual purposes for $1,000, according to court documents reviewed by OregonLive. Wheeler's attorney countered that Wheeler offered $6,000 for a sexual experience with a child under 6 years old but not her daughter. Wheeler claimed she never intended to go through with the offer but did plan on taking the man's money.Wheeler told the FBI that she had been working as a prostitute since she was 15 but wasn't actively engaging in prostitution currently due to her weight and other health issues.No sexual encounter with a child occurred, according to court documents.Wheeler remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center after her request for release while awaiting trial was denied.
  • Jaguars start 2017 in Houston, no prime-time regular season games on schedule 
    Jaguars start 2017 in Houston, no prime-time regular season games on schedule 
    The 2017 Jaguars schedule starts on the road against the Texans and ends on the road against another AFC South rival, Tennessee.  This marks the first time in franchise history the Jaguars will face back-to-back AFC South opponents to begin the season.  In 2016 the Jaguars were 2-4 against divisional opponents.   Week 3 will be played in London against the Ravens.  And unlike prior seasons, the Jaguars will play the following week, in New York.  The Bye Week is scheduled for Week 8.  All of the games can be seen on WJAX CBS 47 or WFOX Fox 30.  Here is the full schedule:  9/10 at Houston Texans 1pm 9/17 vs. Tennessee Titans 1pm 9/24 vs. Baltimore Ravens (London) 9:30am ET 10/1 at New York Jets 1pm 10/8 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1pm 10/15 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm 10/22 at Indianapolis Colts 1pm 11/5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1pm 11/12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1pm 11/19 at Cleveland Brown 1pm 11/26 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05pm 12/3 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1pm 12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1pm 12/17 vs. Houston Texans 1pm 12/24 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm 12/31 at Tennessee Titans 1pm
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.