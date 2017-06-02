Jacksonville, FL - Almost three weeks after a woman was shot and pushed from a car in Arlington, JSO has made an arrest in connection to the case.
The heavily redacted arrest report for 29-year-old Charles Rowlands shows he has been booked for evidence tampering. Police say Rowlands only recently sold his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. When investigators tracked it down, they found recent attempts to clean the vehicle of blood as well as “a large amount of blood trace evidence” in areas of the vehicle not easy to access.
JSO has been searching for a black Chevrolet Trailblazer since the incident on Cortez Road on May 15th. The SUV was caught on surveillance leaving the scene after 28-year-old Victoria Braddock was pushed out. Braddock later died, and the Medical Examiner told investigators that her injuries would have resulted in substantial blood and DNA evidence left behind in the vehicle.
Police say Rowlands was seen with a white male in a black Chevy Trailblazer about a week before her death. The arrest report also indicates Braddock was in Rowlands’ SUV with him when he was recently arrested for armed possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed firearm. During that contact with police, Rowlands said he was an Uber driver, according to the arrest report.
At this time, there has not been an arrest for the shooting itself or Braddocks’ death.
