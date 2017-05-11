Jacksonville, FL - Well, it's not the news Jacksonville drivers were expecting, nor wanting, to hear — at least so soon.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced there will be more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week.
To complete repairs associated with the rehabilitation project, FDOT is closing down the far right north and southbound lanes of the Dames Point Bridge.
The lanes will be closed through Thursday, May 18.
Some good news, however, is that FDOT says this is the last bit of work that will require lane closures associated with this project.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself