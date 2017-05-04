FDOT begins installation of street lights on US 17 in Fleming Island

It's going to light up a dark part of Fleming Island.

Construction begins today to brighten up nearly three miles of US 17 between County Road 220 and Creighton Road with automated LED street lights.

Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Mary Justino says it's a stretch of road where they've received lots of complaints from drivers that it's too dark once the sun sets.

"People who drive on 17 in Fleming Island are going to notice large equipment coming in," Justino added. "[Construction crews are] going to start near Eagle Harbor and work their way north towards the Doctors' Lake Bridge."

158 new lights sitting atop 40-foot high aluminum poles and 15-foot long bracketed arm extensions will alternate side-to-side down US 17, each placed around 12 feet from the road shoulder.

The lights alone are costing the state around $1.5 million dollars and all of them should be ready to go in about 10 to 12 months depending on weather, according to Justino.

FDOT also tells us the lights should illuminate the nearby Black Creek Bike Trail at night once they're ready to go.

No lane closures are planned at any point, but drivers are warned to be cautious and aware of workers nearby, especially if they see barriers in place along the shoulder.

Justino says FDOT is currently researching a similar idea for parts of US 17 south of CR 220, especially those which have seen an increase in accidents recently.