Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
57°
H 86°
L 64°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
57°
Few Clouds
H 86° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    57°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Federal court hopes to seat jury for fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown by the end of the day
Close

Federal court hopes to seat jury for fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown by the end of the day

Federal court hopes to seat jury for fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown by the end of the day
Photo Credit: Action News Jax
Congresswoman Corrine Brown leaves the federal courthouse on 8/23.

Federal court hopes to seat jury for fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown by the end of the day

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL -  By the end of the day today, we could have the jury that will sit over the federal fraud case of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

With the trial currently slated to begin Wednesday, the goal is to have the 12 person jury and two alternates selected by the end of the day today. There is still a substantial amount of screening that needs to take place, though- and the court is coming off a longer than scheduled day Monday, when the jury selection process started. 

The first day of questioning focused specifically on this case, with Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt asking prospective jurors whether they were previously aware of the charges, if they have any feelings toward former and- ultimately- if the information and pre-conceived notions could be set aside in order to consider only the evidence presented at trial. Prospective jurors were also able to raise issues of “extreme hardship”. In all, that led to 21 people being excused from the pool, while 44 rolled over to today. 

Questioning now will focus on more broad and standard jury selection questioning- employment, prior experience in the legal or criminal systems, and more. 

At the conclusion of the individual questioning, prospective jurors will be sat in the order of their randomly selected number, and the first 12 designated as the possible panel. From there, both prosecutors and the defense have a specific number of “peremptory” strikes- or strikes without cause- which they can exercise. As prospective jurors are removed from the box for those strikes, the next in line by number will fill in. 

Once the 12 person jury is chosen, a similar process takes place for the two alternates. Once that is done, the jury is set. 

This jury will not be sequestered for this trial, which is currently scheduled for three weeks. Klindt has given the pool specific and repeated instruction that they’re not allowed to consume any news or social media about the trial, that they’re not allowed to communicate with anyone about the case, and that if someone speaks about the case in their presence they’re supposed to leave. 

Brown and two others are accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to “One Door For Education”- a group she represented as a charity- but using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, luxury events, and more. Her two alleged co-conspirators- former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- both previously pleaded guilty. Brown has been indicted on 22 charges

WOKV is in the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently to WOKV.com for updates, and follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates during court recesses.

Related

Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 

What to expect as jury selection begins in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown

Prominent Jacksonville names fill witness lists for pending Corrine Brown trial

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s daughter still faces subpoena despite intent to plead the Fifth

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown will testify at federal fraud trial

Former Rep. Corrine Brown's chief of staff pleads guilty to 2 counts in federal fraud case

Rep. Corrine Brown indicted on wire fraud, obstruction, and more

Head of 'charitable organization' promoted by Congresswoman Corrine Brown pleads to wire fraud
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • JSO investigating robbery with injuries on Northside
    JSO investigating robbery with injuries on Northside
    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery with injuries on the Northside Tuesday morning. Police are investigating in the 1500 block of Steele St., which is just north of Edward Waters College. This is a developing story, check back for updates. 
  • White House may not force budget showdown over money for border wall
    The White House is signaling that the Trump Administration will not insist that a stop gap government funding bill include money to build a wall along the border with Mexico, as negotiations continued with Congress on a plan that would avert a government shutdown on Friday night. “If you’re actually trying to build a 2200 mile wall, it’s probably not going to happen,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), as GOP lawmakers instead suggested money could be approved for a wall, simply by lumping it into broader security upgrades along the border. “There are a combination of efforts that will be effective along the border, including a wall in some places, and technology in other places,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). “It’s basically technology and other pieces, it’s not been this been concrete wall discussion,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). As lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from a two week Easter break, those who would favor pushing ahead on money for the border wall indicated to reporters that such a plan – on its own – seemed short on votes, especially with the threat of a government shutdown at the end of the week. “Would I vote to fund it, yes,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “But will enough other people vote to fund it, we don’t know yet.” “Some things just take time, and don’t occur real quick,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Fox Business, as he expressed confidence that the Trump Administration would win money for the wall later in the year. But for now, the President was making clear that he was not ready for an all out fight with Congress on money for the wall, which he long said would be paid for by Mexico. Trump told conservative media tonight Wall money may have to wait until Sept…. — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) April 25, 2017 “The President’s comments this evening are welcome news given the bipartisan opposition to the wall,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, as Democrats again made clear they would not help the GOP pass a spending measure with money targeted for the wall. “Now negotiators can continue working on outstanding issues,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. The talks, which have been going on for weeks, are an effort to wrap up spending matters for the rest of the current fiscal year, with is now almost halfway finished. As of Tuesday morning, no budget funding measure had been unveiled by Republican leaders in the Congress – as it still wasn’t clear what would be voted on this week in the House and Senate.
  • Fearless cat stands ground against giant rattler within striking distance 
    Fearless cat stands ground against giant rattler within striking distance 
      It’s the beginning of snake season in Texas and authorities are warning people to watch out for the reptiles as they emerge from hibernation. >> Read more trending news The Laguna Vista Police Department posted the warning on its Facebook page after a close call between a giant rattler and a group of hikers on a local trail.  Police posted photos of the massive snake and another photo showing a fearless cat staring down a big rattler. Rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation in Texas in March or April, according to the police post. They favor temperatures that remain 60 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and are most active when temperatures reach 80 to 90 degrees.
  • Thick smoke from fire at westside recycling plant
    Thick smoke from fire at westside recycling plant
    A lot of smoke and flames early this morning on Jacksonville's westside. Tom Francis with Jacksonville Fire Rescue says pallets caught fire at CMC Recycling in the 4am hour. 'A scrap metal pile, perhaps some 20 feet high maybe 100 feet or so around, had flames shooting out from it skyward, in excess of 35 or 40 feet in the sky'. Francis says those flames have since died down, and no homes are threatened.
  • Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    When the federal courthouse doors opened in Downtown Jacksonville Monday morning, prospective jurors crowded around and quietly filed in. By 8:54 a.m., former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was sitting in a courtroom next to her attorney, with a small notepad and pens in front of her, waiting for the people who would decide her future to file in to the courtroom to be screened. While a court order indicated 39 prospective jurors had been summoned for the fraud trial, the instructions laid out Monday morning by Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt put the pool at 65 people. By the time the day was done, 21 of those prospective jurors had been excused. The number will be whittled down to twelve jurors and two alternates, and the court aims to have that done by the end of the day Tuesday. Brown and two others are accused of collecting more than $800,000 in donations for a group they claimed was a non-profit - One Door For Education - and using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, car repairs, and events hosted by or held in honor of Brown, who was in Congress at the time. Her two alleged co-conspirators - her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- have both taken plea deals. Brown faces twenty-two charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and more. If convicted, she faces more than 350 years in prison. A jury must issue a unanimous verdict to convict. After the list of prospective jurors was passed out to the attorneys, there was a brief break so either side could sort through the information. Brown was actively engaged with her attorney James Smith III during this break, including pointing to different items on the papers that were handed out. Prospective jurors then filed in one-by-one, seated in the order of their randomly assigned number, to face the initial group questioning. For this jury selection process, Klindt told the courtroom he had studied high profile and high publicity cases from the Middle District of Florida and the 11th Circuit to determine the best practices. Even before the standard questions, he asked jurors about any familiarity with Brown, whether they’ve supported her in the past, whether they have any bias toward or against her, whether they know the witnesses who will be called, and similar areas. While there were only a few people who said they knew Brown or had any feelings about her, more than half of the pool- 39 people- had some level of personal knowledge about this case because of conversations, social media, or what they’ve consumed through the news. These questions were laid out in the group setting, with jurors raising their hands, for an affirmative answer. Individual questioning then followed, where the court got a better idea of the range of knowledge about the case and, more importantly, whether that information has led the prospective jurors to form an opinion on guilt or innocence, and if that opinion could be set aside to consider only the evidence presented as trial and the instructions provided by the court. The court also probed deeper in to any “extreme hardship” that would prevent a juror from committing to this trial, with most of those relating to medical or financial issues. The extended questioning was done individually, with Klindt specifically saying he wanted to be careful that anything a prospective juror had to say would not influence others. In all, 45 prospective jurors in the 65 person pool were questioned through Monday, specifically about this case. 21 were excused “for cause”- nine of those were based solely on prior knowledge of the case or feelings toward Brown that couldn’t be set aside, while another six were excused for multiple factors that included pre-trial publicity. The remaining strikes “for cause” were because of hardship or familiarity with people involved in the process. Two strikes “for cause” were denied by Klindt. The 24 prospective jurors who were questioned and retained, along with the 20 people who didn’t face questioning Monday, will return Tuesday for the second phase of screening. That will involve the standard questioning, like personal information of the prospective jurors, whether they’ve served on a jury before and other areas. Before that second phase, though, Klindt has decided to add another ten or so prospective jurors to the pool. They’ll be individually questioned to start the day, and any remaining after that will join the group of 44 rolled over from Monday. In addition to strikes “for cause”, attorneys have a set number of “peremptory” strikes they can exercise when questioning is done. The attorneys for both sides have been allowed to ask questions of the prospective jurors as well, through the process so far. WOKV is inside the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently at WOKV.com for updates.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.