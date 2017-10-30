Jacksonville, FL - Giving you some extra time.
FEMA is extending the deadline to register for individual disaster assistance in the wake of Hurricane Irma, until November 24, 2017.
That extension applies to the following 48 designated Florida counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, and Volusia.
FEMA says the assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
Register for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
For more information, you can visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFl.
If you're in Clay County and in need of help registering for the FEMA assistance, the county will have its final Disaster Recovery Center at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building #3, 2497 SR 16 West, Green Cove Springs, FL daily Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
