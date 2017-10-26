FEMA reps will be in Orange Park at the Orange Park Town Hall today from 10am until 5pm to help anyone that needs to register for assistance following Hurricane Irma. Clay County Emergency Management says this is not a Food for Florida registration event. FEMA has some tips for what you should bring if you need to apply.

Social Security Number

The name of your insurance company and information about your insurence

Damage info and damage description

Financial information like your bank account number and routing numbers for direct deposit

Contact information

If you don’t need to apply for assistance in person you can go to DisasterAssistance.gov or you can call 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA individual assistance registration following Irma happening until 5pm today at Orange Park Town Hall. pic.twitter.com/XMjcUhQkEB — Steven Ponson (@steven_ponson) October 26, 2017

FEMA representitive Mike Davenport says that anyone along the First Coast can come to Orange Park and apply.

“So far today we’ve had a couple folks come in from [the] Middleburg area, and then, we’ve had in the past we’ve had them come in from Duval County as well.” Davenport says.

He says that he appreciates all the people that have come in so far.

“Please if you need assistance, we’re here for you, come see us.” Davenport says.

One Jacksonville Woman I spoke with said she is very pleased with the help she recived from FEMA.

“They don’t get you in and try rush you out, they take time with you.” She says.

Those same thoughts were echoed by antoher man from Macclenny.

“Everywhere I’ve been with FEMA and everything, has been, they’ve been real helpful.” He says.

The last day to register with FEMA for individual assistance is November 9th.