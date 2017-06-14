Listen Live
Local
By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah
Jacksonville, FL -  What started as an argument between two men, ends with shots fired and a suspect facing multiple charges.  

According to the City of Fernandina Beach Police Department, they responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Peck Center, just after 5:00 am on Wednesday.  

A man, claiming to be the victim, told police that another man fired six to eight shots at him, as he ran from a home on South 10th Street.  

Officers say the suspect then went into the home, broke communication with them, and refused to come out.  

The standoff continued for about two hours, but eventually FBPD and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office were able to establish communication with the suspect and found out that several people, including small children, were still inside.  

The suspect eventually agreed to send the others outside, before surrendering himself.  

The subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect, Steve Williams, 39, had been arguing with another man, when that argument turned physical.  

At some point during the fight, Williams allegedly retrieved a gun and chased down the victim, firing multiple shots. Investigators later found six shell casings at the scene.  

A search of Williams home revealed that he was in possession of a .380 semi-auto handgun and ammo, a sawed-off shotgun, powder and crack cocaine, and illegal prescription narcotics.  

Williams is now charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.  

We're told additional charges against Williams are pending.

