FHP: Bicyclist dies after falling off Mickler O’Connell Bridge

St. Augustine, FL - A 49-year-old Vero Beach man is dead after troopers think he fell off the Mickler O'Connell Bridge in St. Augustine early this morning.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. near the eastbound lanes of the bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers think Glenn Totemeier was riding a bicycle when he crossed over two travel lanes, entered the right shoulder and hit the concrete barrier wall, causing him to fall over the edge.
He died at the scene.
No other vehicles or people were involved, according to the crash report. It also notes Totemeier wasn't wearing a helmet.
An autopsy is pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself