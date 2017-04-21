FHP searching for Chevy Equinox involved in fatal Westside crash

Authorities are searching at this hour for a blue Chevy Equinox involved in a fatal accident on the Westside.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 o'clock last night on West Beaver Street near Chaffee Road.

According to FHP, 29-year-old Bradley Kirk of Jacksonville was walking eastbound on the shoulder of Beaver Street when the Equinox hit him and then took off eastbound on Beaver. He died at the scene.

Troopers think the Equinox involved is either a 2008 or 2009 model and it's missing the passenger-side mirror.

If you've seen it, you're asked to dial FHP at *347 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.