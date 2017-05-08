Fire danger reaching extreme this week 

Jacksonville, FL - With no rain in the forecast this week, the wildfire danger will be very high to severe, and possibly extreme at times.
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says smoke will be prevalent over Baker County today, then shifting to Nassau and Baker County Tuesday through Thursday.
"The next major intrusion of smoke for metro Jacksonville appears at this point to be Sunday, and we’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the week on that smoke plume”, said Buresh.
Winds will be relatively light this week, and we're going to gradually feel humidity return late in the week.
Listen for our next best chance for rain and a detailed look at the smoke forecast in the Buresh Podcast.
The West Mims fire continued an aggressive push to the south ahead of gusty northwest winds on Sunday.
A tractor plow was overrun by fire Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the south edge of the fire, north of Highway 94, close to Boggy Road. The operator walked to the road and is safe with no injuries.
The fire was estimated at 130,942 acres. It breached the line burning through boggy areas along Blitch Creek toward Highway 94. Eight heavy helicopters and four large air tankers worked Sunday from 8am until sunset.
Today, tractors and engines will be working on all the fire perimeter and with logging operations. Aircraft will be used to watch for hotspots on the southwest side of the fire and to monitor movement to the north on Billys Island.
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all St. George residents. Charlton County Schools have been closed for Monday.
