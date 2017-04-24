Five arrested in Orange Park Mall brawl

Orange Park, FL - Five people, including several juveniles, were arrested after a fight in the Orange Park Mall, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said. The fight was captured on video that has circulated on social media since Saturday.
Clay County officials said about 30 juveniles were involved in the fight.
A 20-year-old was arrested for resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after warning. A juvenile female was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing without warning, the sheriff's office reported.
Three other juveniles were arrested and released to parents. They were charged with trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff's office said.
The Orange Park Mall said it is working closely with law enforcement officials after the video surfaced on social media.
The video, which has been shared on Facebook over 5,000 times, shows a group of girls striking a person who was lying on a couch. The fight happened in front a rue21 clothing store.
A representative from the mall said the safety of shoppers, retailers and employees is its top priority. The mall is working with the Clay County Sheriff's Office while the department investigates the incident.
We're learning 5 people were arrested (one adult, 4 minors) as part of this fight at the Orange Park Mall yesterday. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/P7jwCYn6Bb— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 23, 2017
