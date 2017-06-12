It was a violent weekend in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says they responded to at least five domestic disputes that turned physical, including two stabbings, and another 12 domestic disturbance calls.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies say a dispute between three sisters escalated, when one sister struck the other in the eye with a lanyard. A 19-year-old was arrested for battery domestic violence in that case.

Then, Saturday, evening, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for biting her brother during a dispute about her ability to care for her daughter.

On Sunday evening, another physical altercation between sisters was reported. In this incident, a 43-year-old woman is accused of violently shaking her sister, bruising her arms.

As for the two stabbings, one happened Saturday afternoon, when a man called 911 reporting a knife wound to his chest. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The other was reported early Sunday morning, when a man entered the emergency room with a stab wound to his back. He was transported as a trauma patient.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing case, but we're told both investigations are ongoing.

This violence comes as the Flagler County Sheriff, Rick Staly, wants to launch a Domestic Violence Task Force. The first Domestic Violence Summit is scheduled for June 28th.