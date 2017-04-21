Florida Commission on Ethics rejects “weak” Matt Shirk settlement

Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Commission on Ethics has rejected a recommended settlement of the case against former Public Defender Matt Shirk, which they likened to a plea of “no contest”.
The recommended order between Shirk and a Commission Advocate said Shirk would accept a public censure and reprimand and pay a $2,500 civil penalty. That settlement faced a vote by the Commission Friday, but was rejected.
“I owe the citizens of Florida a just fine and punishment, and it’s just my opinion that $2,500 and a reprimand does not measure up to the ill repute that he cast upon this public office,” says Commission Chair Matt Carlucci.
The case centers on complaints Shirk improperly hired and fired- or directed the improper hiring and firing- several employees. He is also accused of inappropriate workplace interactions, serving or consuming alcohol in a City building, and disclosing information about his representation of a client. A grand jury called on Shirk to resign over the allegations, but declined to pursue criminal charges.
Carlucci says he has tried to be kind to Shirk through the process, but the Commission needs to keep their responsibility to the public as the foremost concern.
“I cannot, nor will I, support this weak joint stipulation,” he says.
In regard to the proposed penalty, Carlucci says it’s important that they remember they could fine between $0 and $10,000, so being on the lower end of the scale doesn’t seem just. Other Commissioners joined his concern that the admission of guilt applies only to these proceedings. The Commission Advocate says that was requested by Shirk because of an investigation he is also facing by the Florida Bar.
“I do believe that he’s got some serious problems with the Florida Bar,” says Commission Advocate Elizabeth Miller.
The Commission made it clear during their discussion that they wanted Shirk to explicitly admit guilt. Carlucci also offered that $7,500 would be a more fitting financial penalty. Ultimately, the Commission can only reject the motion, not recommend specific terms for the settlement, although Miller was present during the discussion and is able to use what she heard in potential future negotiations.
The Executive Director of the Commission says Shirk and Miller can now try to negotiate a new agreement, or Shirk can request a full hearing.
Shirk failed to win reelection as Public Defender for Duval, Nassau, and Clay counties last year.
