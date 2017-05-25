Jacksonville is already one of five finalists being considered as the home base for new fighter jets, but now, the Congressional delegation is banding together to try to boost the odds.

All of Florida’s two Senators and twenty-seven Representatives have signed on to a letter to the Air Force Secretary, advocating to bring the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville.

The letter says Jacksonville is a “critical” strategic location, so ensuring the 125th Fighter Wing has the “most capable combat aircraft” is “in the interest of national security”. Lawmakers further say Jacksonville provides the lowest cost for taxpayer and is already set up with training infrastructure and airspace.

“Due to our nearby surrounding installations, Northeast Florida has unmatched quality of life opportunities for personnel and their families. Additionally, Jacksonville has uniquely taken great care in creating buffer zones and reducing encroachment issues,” the letter says.

The Air Force recently visited the 125th Fighter Wing as part of its review.

Five locations are being considered overall, with Jacksonville being the only one in Florida.

Florida’s Congressional delegation has banded together another time to advance military interests in Jacksonville. In March, all of the state’s lawmakers signed a letter to the Defense Secretary and Secretary of the Navy reviving the push to bring a nuclear carrier to Naval Station Mayport. Mayport was also selected in February to house the Navy’s new MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

The F-35 program has faced criticism from President Trump, saying the costs were “out of control”.