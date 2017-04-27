Florida Constitution Revision Commission meets today at FSCJ

It's about the power of an idea.

That's really all you need to change Florida's Constitution, but those who don't speak now will have to wait until the year 2037.

Anyone with such ideas can share them with the state Constitution Revision Commission when it meets at 11 this morning inside the FSCJ Kent Auditorium.

CRC Chairman Carlos Beruff says this is the only way - other than through legislation and petitions - for the public to alter the Florida Constitution, but it's an opportunity that only comes around every 20 years.

"One person can come in front of our committee with an idea that could be implemented and put on a ballot," Beruff added.

Beruff and the other 36 members are currently on a statewide listening tour, trying to gather as much public input as possible.

The CRC plans to turn ideas from these sessions into constitutional amendments you would vote on in the November 2018 general election. Any such amendments would need a 60% vote or higher to pass.

This is the sixth public session so far since forming last month, the first of which is in the Bold City. Two more are scheduled for next month in Panama City and Ft. Myers.

Beruff - who challenged for Florida Senator Marco Rubio's seat during the Republican primary process - expects there to be at least one more listening session in the Jacksonville area this year, likely sometime in the fall.

Beruff tells WOKV he's heard a wide variety of ideas so far, but didn't want to say if anything he's heard would sound to him like a good idea to put on the ballot, especially since there's still more listening sessions scheduled.

"I'd rather keep an open mind," Beruff added. "I find I learn more by keeping my mouth shut and my ears open."

You can also click here to learn more about the CRC, including submitting a proposal online.