Florida lawmakers react to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony 

Jacksonville, FL - With all sorts of reaction on Capitol Hill, following fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, we're hearing from Florida lawmakers.
Florida Senator Bill Nelson released the following statement:
"The special counsel got a lot of material from Comey. The ultimate goal is to get to the truth. The American people deserve nothing less."
Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, hasn't released any official statement, as he took part in the questioning of Comey himself. Instead, he reacted on Twitter to reports that he defended President Trump during the hearing. Rubio says he didn't defend or attack anyone.
Good reason for that, that quote doesnt exist. I didn't defend or attack anyone. I asked questions directly from Comey written statement.2/2— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 8, 2017
As for Jacksonville-area Congressman Al Lawson, he posted the following statement on his Facebook page:
"After former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony today, it's clearer than ever that an independent commission into the Trump-Russia connection is needed. We need to #FollowTheFacts."
At this time, WOKV has not seen statements from Congressman Ted Yoho, Congressman Ron DeSantis, or Congressman John Rutherford.
