Florida lawmakers react to NYC terror attack

Lawmakers from around Florida and Northeast Florida are reacting to the recent deadly terror attack in New York City.

Florida Governor Rick Scott says that he was briefed by state law enforcement following the attack.

“I am absolutely disgusted by the act of terror that occurred in Manhattan today. All of Florida is praying for the victims, their families and our brave law enforcement and first responders.” Governor Scott Says.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is offering his thoughts and prayers as well.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims in New York. Grateful for our brave first responders. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 31, 2017

Florida Senator Bill Nelson is reacting the news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Terrorism has once again struck our country. But we must not be deterred as Americans from living our productive and normal lives.” Sen. Nelson says.

Representatives from across Northeast Florida have started to chime in.

Our prayers are with the victims & families of this act of terror in New York City. Thank you to all the first responders. — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) October 31, 2017

Representitve Ron DeSantis wants to learn more about the suspected attacker Sayfullo Saipov.

Terrorist attack in NYC. Shouting of “Allahu Akbar” by terrorist. Need to figure out his background and whether he has ties to ISIS. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) October 31, 2017

We have reached out to Representatives Ted Yoho and Al Lawson’s offices for their statement on the attack in New York City. Once we hear back we will bring you those comments.