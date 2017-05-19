Voters in Duval County approved a referendum in November allowing 2,000 slot machines at a pari-mutuel facility in Arlington, but a Florida Supreme Court ruling has put the plan on hold.

The court unanimously ruled against allowing slot machines at a racetrack in Gadsden County, where voters also approved gambling expansion. The ruling means slot machines will continue to only be allowed in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In the Nov. 2016 election, 54 percent of Duval voters approved the referendum to allow slot machines at the bestbet location on Monument Rd. in Arlington.

A representative of bestbet, Brian Hughes, issued the following statement to News 104.5 WOKV on the Florida Supreme Court decision:

“The men and women of bestbet are disappointed with the ruling but there’s a lot of information here to consider, so we are still reviewing the details. Something it clearly demonstrates is that the legislature still has an opportunity to respect the will of the people at the local level. In Duval, an overwhelming majority voted to create jobs and fuel economic development by supporting additional gaming entertainment options locally.”

Eight Florida counties voted in favor of slot machine expansion. The Florida Senate passed a bill to allow slot machines in those counties, though the House chose not to move forward.