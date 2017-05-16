Jacksonville, FL - Making sure veterans get the credit they deserve.
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, Adam H. Putnam, has announced a new policy aimed at helping veterans find work.
FL Veterans Can Now Use Relevant Military Training, Education Toward Private Investigator, Security Guard Licenses https://t.co/CxEQ0i8ckl— FDACSNews (@FDACSNews) May 15, 2017
Veterans can now receive credit for relevant military training or education when applying for private investigator and security guard licenses with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Putnam says, "The men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country deserve all of the support we can provide."
To receive credit for relevant military training or education that is substantially similar to the training or education required for licensure, applicants can submit a DD Form 214 at time of application. Other official documents, including joint services transcripts, etc., may also be considered.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself