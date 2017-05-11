Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 counts

Jacksonville, FL - The verdict is in.
Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been found guilty on 18 counts, not guilty on 4 counts:
Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 2: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY
Count 3: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY
Count 4: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY
Count 5: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY
Count 6: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY
Count 7: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY
Count 8: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY
Count 9: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 10: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 11: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 12: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 13: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 14: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY
Count 15: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 16: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY
Count 17: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY
Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts- GUILTY
Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws- GUILTY
Count 22: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2012- GUILTY
Count 23: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2013- GUILTY
Count 24: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2014- GUILTY
(No count 18 or 20; counts were related to Ronnie Simmons only.)
Brown was one of three people named in a scheme around a group called One Door For Education. Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons were accused of soliciting donations to the organization, claiming it was a non-profit, and using the money for their personal expenses instead.
Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown on 24 charges, and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds.
Carla Wiley- the President of One Door and Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. Both Simmons and Wiley testified, in an effort to gain a government recommendation for a lighter sentence per their plea agreements.
WOKV has been in the courtroom for every minute of testimony throughout this trial. This is a developing story that will be frequently updated.
