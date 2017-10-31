It's the first of its kind in Florida.

The University of North Florida has launched a new Center for Nutrition and Food Security, which will be housed in the Brooks College of Health.

The Center's launch comes as one in six Americans lack access to adequate amounts of health foods. According to a UNF release, the problem of food insecurity is even greater in the state of Florida, but especially in Duval County, where 20% of all adults don't have adequate access.

UNF assistant professor Dr. Lauri Wright, who is heading up the Center, says their mission is to find solutions to these issues.

"The Center really brings together faculty, students, and the community in a very collaborative and sustainable effort to increase access to healthy foods and improve the nutritional health of our community," explains Wright.

Wright says there's a variety of programs within the Center, including the 'Food Fighters.'

She describes the program as a student-driven, hunger relief organization that recovers food that would have otherwise been thrown away from UNF's Osprey Cafe, by repackaging it into healthy meals and then distributing the meals to people in need. More than a thousand meals have already been provided to organizations like the Northeast Florida AIDS Network and the Sulzbacher Center.

Besides the 'Food Fighters', other programs include a HIV nutrition and food program, biomarker analysis, and global nutrition initiatives.

"We believe that nutrition and food access are a reflection of our society. What does it say about our country that we still have children that go to bed hungry or we have seniors that have to make choices between purchasing foods and purchasing medications? We really want to see that equity brought back to food access and nutrition. We really feel that the university is in a unique position to do that," says Wright.

Former President Bill Clinton stopped by UNF today to highlight the efforts underway. Wright describes the attention as very important.

"Food access and access to healthy foods is a huge issue for our community, where 1 in 5 adults are food insecure and 27% of our children are food insecure. A lot of times, it's kind of a hidden issue. People think that it's only in developing countries or maybe it's in homeless folks, but 1 in 5 of our neighbors struggles with getting an adequate of food for themselves, for their children," says Wright.

For more information about the Center for Nutrition and Food Security, you can visit their website HERE.