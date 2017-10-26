Friends and family of Amari Harley hold vigil for 3-year-old

Friends and family are still heartbroken following the death of 3-year-old Amari Harley, and a vigil was held at Bruce Park in Arlington to celebrate his life.



A large crowd gathered and brought candles and balloons to the growing memorial at the park.

Huge turnout for 3 year old Amari's vigil @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Pev1P7jhnU — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) October 25, 2017

Balloon release for Amari. Everyone screaming we love you Amari @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rzOV9gCXHH — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) October 25, 2017

“We just praying for strength right now to get through this.” Says Amari’s mother, Jasmine Bates.

Those that attended prayed and held hands to remember the little boy.

Family and friends lighting candles around the underground water tanks where Amari's body was found @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QQyuEs5ybo — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) October 25, 2017

“He’s such a little person, but he brought out so many people in this condition, it was amazing to see.” Latosha Roberts says.

Amari Harley’s remains were found in an underground water tank after he went missing on Sunday. JSO is activly investigating the incident.

The Family’s laywer Kay Harper Williams tells our news partners Action News Jax she is fighting to get answers to what happened on Sunday for the family. She also says the parents are convinced the lid was not secure. The city has replaced the lids to the tanks with concrete ones.