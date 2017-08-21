Gallery: Mike Buresh tracks solar eclipse in path of totality

Jacksonville, FL - Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh witnessed the total solar eclipse from Summerton, South Carolina.
While a solar eclipse occurs somewhere on earth 2 - 5 times per year, a total eclipse at any one point on the earth is truly a once a lifetime occurrence (about once every 375 years).
For starters, the closest star to the earth - our sun at 93 million miles away - is 400 times bigger than the moon.
But because the sun is 400 times farther away than the moon, it appears to earthlings that the two cosmic objects are the same size which allows for the perfect symmetry during a full solar eclipse.
#firstalertwx 25 min from totality in Summerton, SC! #totalsolareclipse2017 @WOKVNews First Alert Eclipse coverage: https://t.co/6Bb7ZnjNe0 pic.twitter.com/oQyJpLQGk8— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) August 21, 2017
