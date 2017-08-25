Listen Live
Local
Gas prices could go up in Jacksonville in the wake of Harvey
Close

Gas prices could go up in Jacksonville in the wake of Harvey

Gas prices could go up in Jacksonville in the wake of Harvey

Gas prices could go up in Jacksonville in the wake of Harvey

By: Steven Ponson @

Jacksonville -  Hurricane Harvey is causing oil refineries to be shut down across Texas, because of that we could see gas prices increase by 10 cents per gallon on average. According to Dan McTeague from Gasbuddy.com most of the Southeastern United States gets their gas from Texas and the downed refineries would slow  the production of gas. 

“Here in the Southeast we are looking at prices moving up at least 10 cents per gallon.” Says McTeague. 

We won’t see the potential price increase until the end of the weekend or the beginning of next week according to McTeague. 

McTeague suggests that you fill up now before the prices rise. 

The prices “are cheaper now than say, come next week.” McTeague says. 

It’s still too early to determine how much flooding damage the refineries in Texas will face, and the amount of damage will have an impact on how long and how high the gas prices will go.

“We will see things come Monday or Tuesday, as to where we really stand, and the duration in which the flooding keeps many of those refineries offline.” Says McTeague. 

At last check the average price of gas in Jacksonville was $2.28.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
