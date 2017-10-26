You may remember the lack of gasoline just ahead of Hurricane Irma back in September, now, we're seeing a state-wide push to make sure that doesn't happen again.

Governor Rick Scott has directed the Florida Department of Transportation to work with other state agencies, Florida ports, law enforcement, and fuel retailers to look into ways to increase fuel capacity during emergencies, such as hurricanes.

According to a release from Scott's office, the plan is to have FDOT submit a report in January 2018 detailing their recommendations for fuel distribution and availability.

"Increasing the availability of fuel for evacuations at Florida gas stations is a top priority and I look forward to reviewing FDOT's findings," says Scott.

This directive comes only a few weeks after he ordered the FDOT to examine ways expedite evacuations from the I-75/Florida Turnpike Interchange near Wildwood to the Florida-Georgia border.