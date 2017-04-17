Gunfire at Durkeeville home has connections to other shootings

Two homes and three cars were hit as dozens of shots were fired in a possible gunfire exchange outside of a Durkeeville home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the shooting Sunday night off Durkee Drive and West 9th Street. Luckily, nobody was injured among the estimated 40 to 50 shots fired.

The incident report now obtained by WOKV shows the gunfire may have actually come from more than one person, and that this scene has connections to other recent crimes.

The incident report says a 16-year-old and an unidentified person were fighting. The person and a third party left, but then came back, and the person who was in the initial dispute started shooting- according to two people who were there. Those people did not want to cooperate or give any further information to police, including any other information they knew about the alleged shooter and third party.

The teen involved in the initial argument left the scene before police arrived. He is actually one of the two victims of the January Art Walk shooting. Investigators are not specifically linking the crime at this time, although the shooting is specifically noted by case number in this incident report.

﻿VIDEO: Art Walk shooting surveillance

Another case that’s noted is the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. The Durkeeville incident report lists the Landing shooting- where a teen was killed and another hurt- as retaliation to the Art Walk shooting. The teen involved in the Durkeeville dispute is once again referenced as the reason for listing the case, although there’s no further elaboration.

At least one witness who spoke anonymously to police says there were actually two groups shooting at each other. An 83-year-old woman who was in the home also told investigators that two people were shooting at the residence. She gave a loose suspect description of a light skinned black male and bigger black male.

The suspects may have been driving a burgundy Ford Focus and black Mercedes, according to the incident report. Cars at this scene have a similar description as those involved in yet another possible crime on West 16th Street, with that case number also noted in this incident report. The Durkeeville report lists this W 16th St incident as a shooting, but the incident report obtained by WOKV shows this scene- which took place the day before the Durkeeville shooting- included a gun being waived at a man, but no apparent shots fired.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.