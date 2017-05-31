Hail pellets the First Coast in latest round of severe weather

Jacksonville, FL - For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida.
GALLERY:Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area
While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail.
Hailing in Nocatee. @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/g9mPCVDG1F— Randall Robinson (@RRobinson32183) May 31, 2017
More #Firstalertwx video of hail in Atlantic Beach @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/t2gRJjGEUQ— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh reports the largest hail- at 3.5”- was in Jacksonville Beach. There were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well.
There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours.
Some cars waiting it out, others going through deep waters in Jax Beach. pic.twitter.com/TB5U7y7ZQm— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 31, 2017
Flooding downpours to continue at Jax Beach & Ponte Vedra during the next 1-2 hrs. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown!" #flwx #jaxwx pic.twitter.com/aVIfgJkile— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) May 31, 2017
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport.
Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach.
PODCAST: Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh
#firstalertwx waterspout about 5:30pm, Wed., 05/31 - Jax Beach from Stephany Lamb @WOKVNews @NWSJacksonville pic.twitter.com/DPf9TufD28— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 31, 2017
Heads up, St. Johns County! This is what it looks like near Sawgrass #Firstalertwx @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Pc7eAFmRca— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017
#firstalertwx @AmberANjax near @JAXairport @WOKVNews .... storm building E/SE pic.twitter.com/xI0U5uzGaq— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 31, 2017
Tell us about yourself