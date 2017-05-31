Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
Scattered Clouds
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
Close

Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather

Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
Jacksonville Beach hail as part of Wednesday's severe weather

Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Updated:

Jacksonville, FL -  For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida.

﻿GALLERY:  Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area

While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail.



The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says there was a report of hail as large as 2.75”, or baseball size, in Jacksonville Beach.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well.

There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours.



The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport.

Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach.

﻿PODCAST:  Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh




Related

Hail pellets Northeast Florida in severe weather Wednesday

Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained

Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County

Storm damage in Northeast Florida

Burn bans lifting in much of Northeast Florida
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida. ﻿GALLERY:  Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says there was a report of hail as large as 2.75”, or baseball size, in Jacksonville Beach.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well. There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport. Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach. ﻿PODCAST:  Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh
  • Summer means more hungry students in NE Florida
    Summer means more hungry students in NE Florida
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the final bell rings and students are released for the summer, there will be a legitimate, dire concern. 'The infrastructure's in place when school's in session to provide them with food and of course, when school's out for those 10 weeks, that infrastructure is not there,' Luke Layow, President and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida, said. LOCAL: Cleaning up after Tuesdays storms in Jacksonville In Duval County, roughly 100-thousand students are on free and reduced lunch, or one in three. Feeding Northeast Florida works around the clock to fill in the gaps, but they need help. 'It takes resources to employ the staff and to fuel the trucks and to run this warehouse you see behind us,' Layow continued. 'Snack Packs' will be distributed through local libraries this summer, in partnership with Jacksonville Children's Commission. 'It breaks my heart, but you know. Hunger has always been a problem here,' parent Abegaile Valencia said. PHOTOS: Cleaning up after Tuesdays storms Empty shelves are a sign more donations are needed at Feeding Northeast Florida. What they do have, they use wisely. Layow says there's a stigma about people who are hungry and struggle to make ends meet. The reality is, nearly 60 percent of the people they help have a job and a home. It all boils down to simply helping your neighbor when they need it. 'It's a community problem, but there's a community solution to that problem.' Monetary donations are the biggest need for the summer and beyond. For more information on how you can help, visit http://www.feedingnefl.org/
  • Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to auction dozens of cars, trailers Thursday
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to auction dozens of cars, trailers Thursday
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is auctioning dozens of forfeited cars, trailers and a semi truck on Thursday. The more than 26 items up for auction were forfeited to the Sheriff's Office. The auction will take place at 10 a.m. in a parking lot at Everbank Field-Metro Park. The property will be sold to the highest bidder. The property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statutes 932.701-706. The Sheriff's Office said property may be inspected at the auction location from 9 to 10 a.m. on the day of the auction. The address is Everbank Field-Metro Park, Parking Lot F on Gator Bowl Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32202. Items up for auction include: 6'x16' Open trailer 2004 Suzuki Forenza 4'x6' Open trailer 1995 Toyota 4runner 6'x8' Open trailer 2004 Infiniti QX56 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis 2004 Cadillac CTS 2000 Mercedes c230 2003 Ford F-150 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2002 Chrysler Cruzer 2005 Nissan Sentra 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 2006 Nissan Maxima 2002 Ford Focus 2004 Mazda rx8 1999 Oldsmobile 88 Royale 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 speaker set speaker set with amplifier speaker set 2005 Suzuki GSX Series 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS a) 2003 Freightliner tractor (semi) b) 2001 Cottrell car hauler trailer *a/b above sold as one item JSO said all purchases must be settled in full by 2 p.m. on the day of the sale. Acceptable methods of payment will be cash or cashier's check made payable to JSO. A $100 cash nonrefundable deposit will be required at the completion of each winning bid for items with no set minimum. The Office of the Sheriff will require a $500 cash non-refundable deposit for items with a set minimum. All items are sold as-is condition and carry no warranty. Visit the City of Jacksonville website for more information about the auction.
  • “Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season
    “Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season
  • JEA boosts post-storm survey resources as lesson learned from Hurricane Matthew
    JEA boosts post-storm survey resources as lesson learned from Hurricane Matthew
    There are lessons to be learned. With the start of the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season, JEA is hoping you’re thinking back to the last storm season and using that to get yourself ready for the “above average” season that’s been forecast. They’ve identified their own lessons learned and have made changes to try to keep your power going.  “We are very confident that, should we get another Matthew, we will perform significantly better,” says JEA CEO Paul McElroy.  McElroy says they’ve identified many areas where there response to Matthew performed well, including that they successfully tapped more mutual aid crews to help power restoration than ever in JEA’s history, coordinated with City and County resources, and that there was no supply chain problem- meaning no service restorations were delayed because they didn’t have the needed supplies on hand. He further believes JEA restoring service within days of the storm was reasonable, but acknowledges the big communication breakdown which led customers to expect service back even sooner.  Soon after Matthew hit, JEA gave a very quick turnaround time to restore the widespread outages. McElroy says they had a good assessment of the main thoroughfares, but didn’t realize the extent of the tree canopy damage that hit lines along the secondary and tertiary routes. Now, McElroy says JEA has contracted a helicopter to use in the immediate aftermath of a major storm, and they have drone technology available as well.  “Be able to get a good overview of the entire service territory and look at the affected areas,” he says.  JEA has used aerial assessment from time to time for normal system reviews, but McElroy says they haven’t had that under contract for a decade or so. He believes if they had that resource after Matthew, they would have given more reasonable estimates.  “We would have been able to plan a little bit better. I don’t think we would have been able to restore power any quicker, but we would have been able to communicate more effectively,” he says.  Another noticeable shortfall in the aftermath of Matthew was the dozens of sanitary sewage overflows that took place, sending sewage in to streets and waterways. McElroy has said from the start that the problem was not the capacity of the system- which gets high marks in “blue sky” conditions- but rather with some of the stations having electric failures. To address that, JEA will now have many mobile generators prepositioned in areas where vulnerabilities may exist.  To address both the sewage and electric problems, McElroy says they’ve further reviewed where they focus their vegetation management- making sure to trim around certain lines and clear debris from around certain sewage stations. That’s a minor step in what’s been a long-running investment- McElroy says JEA spends $20 million annually on new poles and cabling to strengthen the power distribution system.  JEA is still developing a more long term plan to increase sustainability in the sewer system, but McElroy is comfortable with the steps that have been taken.  “We got to everything we can and plan to this year. The next phase will be- how do we build out the system and refurbish the system over the next decade to deal with climate events like this,” he says.  While JEA is doing what they can to ensure the best response possible for this storm season, they’re also urging you to be personally prepared. Some of the tips detailed on JEA’s website include trimming trees in your yard, knowing your flood zone and whether that zone is prone to evacuation, and having supplies including a battery powered radio, water, food, and similar items.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.