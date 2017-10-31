Halloween celebrations and activities across the First Coast

As October comes to an end, children and maybe even the adults are gearing up for a day of fun and spooky events.

Here is a list of what’s going on in Jacksonville on this Halloween:

Pump It Up Paw Patrol Halloween Bounce



October 31: 10:30 – 12:30 pm

Each child guest will get chance to meet and take photos with Marshall, enjoy 1.5 hours of jumping fun followed by a craft and snack & super fun give-aways for each kid $20/per child.

Kidgits Howl-O-Ween Trick or Treat at Orange Park Mall

October 31: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Orange Park Mall invites your littlest ghost, ghouls and goblins to enjoy a complimentary, safe, air-conditioned and entertaining alternative to Halloween with free trick-or-treating fun the whole family can enjoy.

Halloween Trick or Treat at Moosehaven

October 31: 5:30 pmProviding a safe and family-oriented tradition for many families, Moosehaven hosts an annual Trick or Treat event October 31st of every year as part of the Heart of the Community program.

Halloween at St. Johns Town Center

October 31: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The Avenues Mall invites all little ghouls, goblins, and boo’tiful princesses to come have a spooktacular time at the Kidgits Mall-O-Ween Spooktacular. Hitch a broom and fly by for costume contests, pumpkin decorating contests, fun games, and trick or treating.

Spooktacular Nights at the Jacksonville Zoo

October 31: 6:30-10:00 pm

Experience Spooktacular in a Whole New Direction This Halloween, don’t miss Jacksonville’s most enchanting celebration. Spooktacular is a safe and exciting Halloween adventure for kids of all ages.

St Paul United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

October 31: 6:00 pm – 8:00pm

Come join us on Halloween night in the rear parking lot for lots of Trunks and Treats for the Kids. FREE Hot Dogs, Chips and Drink for everyone. Bring your best-decorated trunk so our 3 judges can pick the winners. Trophies will be awarded to place on your mantel. Bring the kids all dressed and ready to follow the Yellow Brick Road for costume judging, music and lots of fun.

Adventure Landing Haunt Nights

October 6 – 31

Haunt Nights is comprised of 4 self-guided, dark attractions full of over-the-top special effects, one-of-a-kind monsters and chilling scares. Every night the attraction is open, 80+ actors are transformed into monsters to scare and entertain our visitors. Various days and time. Please check website for more info!