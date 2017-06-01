It's hard to believe it's already that time of the year again.

With June 1st marking the beginning of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, city officials are urging you to prepare before a storm hits.

Mayor Lenny Curry says it's all about being ready.

"Have a plan. Get a kit. Know your zone," advises Curry. He's also encouraging people to check out the City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide, which you can find at JaxReady.com.

National Weather Service Jacksonville, Meteorologist in Charge Scott Cordero, spoke alongside Curry, saying it's not about how many storms we may see this hurricane season, but it's about the 'one.'

Cordero says, "We have to prepare for that one that changes our community forever and could change a particular business or individual forever, as well."

City officials also recommend taking another look at your insurance policy to know what you're covered for and that you know your deductibles.

They also want to remind people that flood insurance is a separate policy from homeowner's insurance and that it takes 30 days to become effective.

You can start getting your emergency kit together this weekend, as a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday kicks off June 2nd and runs through June 4th.

That includes supplies like flashlights, generators, as well as coolers. Check out a complete list of what's covered HERE.