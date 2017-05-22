Listen Live
Local
UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday
UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday

UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday
Photo Credit: UF Health Jax/Twitter

UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday

By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah
Photo Credit: UF Health Jax/Twitter

Jacksonville, FL -  It's a 92 bed facility, complete with an ICU and a women's service's unit.  

UF Health North's new, inpatient hospital is officially opening its doors to patients Tuesday, May 23rd, at 9 am, after the hospital received its license from the state last week.  

The vice president of UF Health North, Wayne Marshall, says it's an exciting time.  

"Without a doubt this was an under-served community, as far as hospitals. There was nothing up here and this was our endeavor to help fill that niche," says Marshall.  

Marshall tells WOKV this is actually phase 2 of the project, as phase 1 was completed back in February 2015.  


That phase included a medical office building, with a free-standing emergency room, and the diagnostics of full radiology, a full lab, as well as a full hospital-based operating room.  

We're told if phase 2 is a success, additional phases could be coming in the future.

