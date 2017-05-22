UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday

It's a 92 bed facility, complete with an ICU and a women's service's unit.

UF Health North's new, inpatient hospital is officially opening its doors to patients Tuesday, May 23rd, at 9 am, after the hospital received its license from the state last week.

The vice president of UF Health North, Wayne Marshall, says it's an exciting time.

"Without a doubt this was an under-served community, as far as hospitals. There was nothing up here and this was our endeavor to help fill that niche," says Marshall.

Marshall tells WOKV this is actually phase 2 of the project, as phase 1 was completed back in February 2015.

Get a sneak peek into UF Health North’s new 92-bed inpatient tower that is set to open later this month. #GoNorthUF pic.twitter.com/P5R1vGkjV0 — UF Health Jax (@UFHealthJax) May 20, 2017

That phase included a medical office building, with a free-standing emergency room, and the diagnostics of full radiology, a full lab, as well as a full hospital-based operating room.

We're told if phase 2 is a success, additional phases could be coming in the future.