The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a suspected case of Legionnaires' disease at a senior living facility in Jacksonville.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires' disease is a respiratory disease caused by a type of bacteria.

People who have it can experience coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. Serious cases can be fatal.

Action News Jax reporter Deanna Bettineschi went to Watercrest Senior Living on San Jose Boulevard on Monday to learn more about the suspected case.

Employees told her to contact the community relations manager.

About an hour later, the chief financial officer called and said the health department had not contacted them.

Action News Jax called the Florida Department of Health and a spokesperson confirmed representatives spoke with someone at the facility.

We called Watercrest again Tuesday for comment but have not heard back.

The health department confirmed on Wednesday that tests confirmed the case of Legionnaires' disease.

UPDATE, 6/13/17, 10:38 p.m.: A spokesperson for Watercrest Assisted Living sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“A resident of our facility went to the hospital last weekend for suspected pneumonia and tested positive for the legionella antigen which could have been contracted anywhere he has lived over the past decade -- or longer. We have no reason to believe that this antigen was contracted at our facility. However, out of an abundance of caution and because the Duval County Department of Health has informed us they will not test until the illness has been confirmed, we have contracted with a well respected environmental testing firm who will begin work tomorrow morning. We have stressed the importance of learning the results as quickly as possible. We wish our resident a speedy recovery and will update the residents and public as to the testing results as soon as we know them."