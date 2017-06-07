Heavy rain, storm threat continues 

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Comey, Sessions and Trump: Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from being left alone with President Donald Trump. The New York Times and Associated Press reported Tuesday night that the request came after Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey told Sessions he was uncomfortable with private interactions with Trump because his bureau was investigating a former member of the administration, the story said. Several media outlets reported Tuesday evening that Sessions and Trump were having heated arguments and that Sessions had suggested that he resign after one of those arguments. 2. Attacks in Iran: State media is reporting multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Authorities say hostages are being held in parliament where at least three people have been injured. There are also reports of a bombing at the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran. A woman was arrested in that attack. A third attacker was said to be in a standoff with security officers. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 3. Hearing today: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday at a hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Questions about Michael Flynn are likely to be asked, as well as other questions about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. 4. Cosby trial: The woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault will return to the stand on Wednesday. Andrea Constand, 44, testified Tuesday that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in his Philadelphia home in 2004. 'I wasn't able to fight in any way.' She added: 'I wanted it to stop.' Cosby, 79, faces 10 years in jail if convicted. 5. Man shoots, kills woman, boy: A man fired on a woman and her children as they got into a car in a suburb of Salt Lake City Tuesday, killing the woman and a boy and wounding two other children. According to police, the incident was reported as a domestic dispute. The man rammed the car the woman and children were in, then got out of his vehicle and started firing, witnesses said. The man who shot the woman also died at the scene after he shot himself. And one more The Country Music Awards show is set for Nashville on Wednesday. The live show will feature Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, and Carrie Underwood. One of the stars of the TV show “Nashville,” Charles Esten, will host the broadcast in which fans voted for their favorites. Look for a tribute to Gregg Allman, who died last month at age 69. In case you missed it