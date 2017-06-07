Listen Live
local
Heavy rain, storm threat continues 
Heavy rain, storm threat continues 

Heavy rain, storm threat continues 

Heavy rain, storm threat continues 

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL -  On and off heavy showers will be the weather story, again, today and through early Thursday. 

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says another 1-2’’ of rain is expected, locally more through Wednesday night. 

“All commutes look to be game here particularly this afternoon and again tomorrow morning.  Should bring storm totals to anywhere from 2-5’’ but locally a half foot or more”, said Buresh.  

Mike says we finally dry out Thursday afternoon and for Friday, with temps turning hotter again.  For the weekend, we’ll be tracking scattered afternoon storms.  

Early Tuesday afternoon, a weak EF-1 tornado swept through an area of southern St. Johns County.  No injuries were reported.  

GALLERY:  Tornado hits St. Johns County

The National Weather Service says it received a report from one of their storm spotters in Flagler County of a tornado sighting Tuesday afternoon, sometime before 2:30 pm. 



The Latest News Headlines

  • Must See: Angry chipmunk attacks cat that almost ate him for dinner
    Must See: Angry chipmunk attacks cat that almost ate him for dinner
      An unusual altercation between a cat named Tiger and a chipmunk that the cat most likely intended to eat was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.  >> Read more trending news The video, originally posted in 2014, shows the cat carrying the chipmunk, then suddenly releasing it. The smaller animal had a clear means of escape, but instead decided to return and attack Tiger. The cat seemed stunned by the assault, and by the time he realized what had happened, the fearless chipmunk had scampered away.  
  • Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Donald Trump, according to an ABC News report. >> Read more trending news  Frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted the suggestion from Sessions, unnamed sources told ABC. According to the New York Times, Sessions drew Trump’s ire after he recused himself from heading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. CNN claims unnamed  sources said that Sessions and Trump have had “heated exchanges.” Trump on Tuesday tweeted about the Justice Department - the agency Sessions heads - saying that he wanted a “much tougher version” of a “travel ban” and “not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court last week. He posted four tweets between 6:25 a.m. and 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, blasting the Justice Department for ditching the “original Travel Ban.”  Trump’s executive order that banned travel from seven predominately Muslim nations was blocked by federal judges in February. White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined during a White House press briefing Tuesday  to say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions. 'I have not had that discussion with him,' Spicer told reporters during a White House briefing, adding: 'if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it.' The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • 7 things to know now: Comey, Sessions; ISIS attack in Iran; Cosby trial; CMT Awards
    7 things to know now: Comey, Sessions; ISIS attack in Iran; Cosby trial; CMT Awards
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Comey, Sessions and Trump: Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from being left alone with President Donald Trump. The New York Times and Associated Press reported Tuesday night that the request came after Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey told Sessions he was uncomfortable with private interactions with Trump because his bureau was investigating a former member of the administration, the story said. Several media outlets reported Tuesday evening that Sessions and Trump were having heated arguments and that Sessions had suggested that he resign after one of those arguments.   2. Attacks in Iran: State media is reporting multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Authorities say hostages are being held in parliament where at least three people have been injured. There are also reports of a bombing at the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran. A woman was arrested in that attack. A third attacker was said to be in a standoff with security officers. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 3. Hearing today: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday at a hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Questions about Michael Flynn are likely to be asked, as well as other questions about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. 4. Cosby trial: The woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault will return to the stand on Wednesday. Andrea Constand, 44, testified Tuesday that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in his Philadelphia home in 2004. 'I wasn't able to fight in any way.' She added: 'I wanted it to stop.' Cosby, 79, faces 10 years in jail if convicted. 5. Man shoots, kills woman, boy: A man fired on a woman and her children as they got into a car in a suburb of Salt Lake City Tuesday, killing the woman and a boy and wounding two other children. According to police, the incident was reported as a domestic dispute. The man rammed the car the woman and children were in, then got out of his vehicle and started firing, witnesses said. The man who shot the woman also died at the scene after he shot himself. And one more The Country Music Awards show is set for Nashville on Wednesday. The live show will feature Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, and Carrie Underwood. One of the stars of the TV show “Nashville,” Charles Esten, will host the broadcast in which fans voted for their favorites. Look for a tribute to Gregg Allman, who died last month at age 69. In case you missed it
  • One dead another in custody following two separate SWAT standoffs
    One dead another in custody following two separate SWAT standoffs
    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the two callouts were not related. On Tuesday night, police responded to call about a domestic dispute between a man and his wife on Hamlet Terrance.  The wife told police her husband had multiple guns in the home and she was in fear for her safety. JSO says the woman was able to get away from the home safely while the man had barricaded himself and made threats to himself.  SWAT and Hostage negotiators responded and tried for many hours to contact the man inside the home. Authorities were able to breach the door of the home and found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after midnight on Wednesday.   The other callout was in the Ortega Farms area where police responded to a call about a woman being shot in the Ortega Pines Apartments. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  The hours long standoff ended around 4 AM on Wednesday when the man surrendered.
