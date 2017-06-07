Heavy rain, storm threat continues 

Jacksonville, FL - On and off heavy showers will be the weather story, again, today and through early Thursday.
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says another 1-2’’ of rain is expected, locally more through Wednesday night.
“All commutes look to be game here particularly this afternoon and again tomorrow morning. Should bring storm totals to anywhere from 2-5’’ but locally a half foot or more”, said Buresh.
Mike says we finally dry out Thursday afternoon and for Friday, with temps turning hotter again. For the weekend, we’ll be tracking scattered afternoon storms.
Early Tuesday afternoon, a weak EF-1 tornado swept through an area of southern St. Johns County. No injuries were reported.
GALLERY: Tornado hits St. Johns County
The National Weather Service says it received a report from one of their storm spotters in Flagler County of a tornado sighting Tuesday afternoon, sometime before 2:30 pm.
Threat for heavy rain, storms today. Listen to the @MikeFirstAlert Podcast for the return of the sun: https://t.co/6qA3G6h8fv pic.twitter.com/2hdy7TExKP— Rich Jones (@RichJonesJax) June 7, 2017
Just talked to National Weather Service, they're confirming storm as a weak E-F1 tornado. @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/sfi0w07bAD— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 6, 2017
