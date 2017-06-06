Listen Live
Weather

local
Heavy rain, threat of flooding for NE Florida 

Heavy rain, threat of flooding for NE Florida 

Heavy rain, threat of flooding for NE Florida 

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL -  Deep tropical moisture is moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and will lead to several inches of rain across northeast Florida.  

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there is a window for severe weather late this morning into the afternoon, a lot depends on how warm we get. 

“In the form of some strong winds and even an isolated or weak tornado”, said Buresh. 

If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared to take action if necessary. 

LISTEN:   Mike Buresh Weather Podcast

"Widespread rainfall of 2-4’’ appears to be on the way but locally could be 5 or more inches.  This will be a true soaker, 100% coverage of rainfall”, said Buresh. 

The bulk of the rainfall should diminish by late Wednesday, and we’ll begin to dry out for the end of the week, turning hot once again.  

TALKING THE TROPICS WITH MIKE:  One year ago, Colin came ashore over the Big Bend of Florida and dropped an EF-1 Tornado on the northwest side of Jacksonville.  



The Latest News Headlines

  • London Bridge attack: What we know about the attackers
    London Bridge attack: What we know about the attackers
    Update: Police have named a third man associated in the attack on London Bridge Saturday night. The Associated Press reports athat Youssef Zaghba, 22, was also part of the attack that killed seven and wounded dozens more. Zaghba was not on police or intelligence radar, The AP reported. Original story: London’s Metropolitan Police Service on Monday named two of the three men who killed seven people on Saturday night and wounded dozens more in an attack on the London Bridge and a nearby night life hot spot. >> Read more trending news Police said authorities killed Khuran Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and one other man after they jumped out of a hired van that had slammed into pedestrians on the London Bridge late Saturday and stabbed multiple people at nearby Borough Market. The attackers wore what appeared to be suicide belts, authorities said. >> Related: London Bridge terror attack: What we know now First responders took 48 people to London hospitals in the aftermath of the attack and treated numerous others for minor injuries at the scene, according to the London Ambulance Service. Here’s what we know about the attackers Khuran Shazad Butt Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan. He was known to police and MI5, the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence agency, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said. Authorities first investigated Butt in 2015 after receiving a tip from the public on an anti-terror hotline, according to The Telegraph. >> Related: Prince Harry honors London attack victims at Ramadan service  “However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly,” Rowley said. Butt appeared in a television documentary that aired last year on Channel 4 in the U.K.  “The Jihadis Next Door” focused on the spread of extremist Islamic fundamentalism in Britain. In a clip of the documentary, Butt can be seen praying to a black Islamist flag in London’s Regent Park, The Independent reported. Butt’s neighbors described him to The Independent as a “family man” who appeared to have worked a series of short-term jobs. Rachid Redouane Rowley said Redouane was not known to police before Saturday’s attack. He had at times claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan and also went by the name “Rachid Elkhdar.” When using the Elkhdar name, Redouane also went by a different date of birth that put him at 25 years old, police said. >> Related: London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims Redouane until recently appeared to be living in Dublin, Irish police sources told The Guardian. He worked as a pastry chef and is believed to have been identified by a card that was found on his body from the Garda National Immigration Bureau in Dublin, the newspaper reported. He had an 18-month-old daughter and the child’s mother was among the 12 people arrested Sunday, according to The Guardian. Third attacker Police have not identified the third person killed by police after Saturday’s attack. Rowley said Monday that investigators were working to confirm his identity. Other arrests Twelve people were arrested in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack. Rowley said two of them, a 55-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were later released without being charged. The arrests were made at a pair of locations in the London suburb of Barking. Six women between the ages of 19 and 60 and four men between 27 and 55 years old remained under arrest Monday.
  • London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months.  British police have arrested 12 people, and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' Two of the attackers were identified by police Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British man born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, a 30-year-old man who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Police said he also used the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth. Police on Tuesday named a third man associated with the attack – Youssef Zaghba, 22, The Associated Press reported. Rowley said the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people – five men and seven women – were arrested Sunday in connection with the attacks. British authorities also “searched two homes Monday and detained ‘a number’ of people in the investigation,” the AP reported. Police are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. The victims Police confirmed Monday that a Canadian tourist was among those killed in the attack. Christine Archibald, 30, was on vacation in London when she was killed. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected,” the Archibald family said in a statement released by police. “She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.” Authorities have not released the identities of the other victims. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting that 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third attack in three months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. That tweet came minutes after Trump renewed calls for his travel ban. Trump later lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan and pointed out that the attackers did not use guns, but “knives and a truck.” A representative for Khan said the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.” At a gala at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre on Sunday, Trump said, “This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores.” Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Twitter, as well. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said. On Sunday, May added, “It is time to say, enough is enough.” “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.
  • Clark Howard backs president on air traffic proposal 
    Clark Howard backs president on air traffic proposal 
    President Donald Trump wants to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system.  The President says the overhaul would improve customer service by reducing costs, wait times and technology. During a ceremony at the White House, President Trump said, 'Our air traffic control system is stuck, painfully, in the past.'  WOKV Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says, 'I have been a big advocate for us privatizing our air traffic control for as far back as I can remember.'  He says other countries who have done so, have been able to vastly modernize their air traffic control and make air travel safer than has the United States.  Trump's plan would move the air traffic control system to a non-profit corporation operated by a board made up of airline, union and airport officials.  The FAA would maintain safety oversight of the system, but 30,000 of its employees would be off the federal payroll while reportedly retaining their retirements.  The House's top Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, said in a news release, 'Selling off our air traffic control system threatens passenger safety, undermines the FAA's ongoing modernization, jeopardizes access to rural airports and adds to the deficit.'  'This is about making air travel much more efficient,' says Howard. “As air travel becomes more efficient, ultimately in many cases, we end up getting the savings of that efficiency.”  Under the President's plan the switch-over from a public to private system would take about three years.
  • Heavy rain, threat of flooding for NE Florida 
    Heavy rain, threat of flooding for NE Florida 
    Deep tropical moisture is moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and will lead to several inches of rain across northeast Florida.   Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there is a window for severe weather late this morning into the afternoon, a lot depends on how warm we get.  "In the form of some strong winds and even an isolated or weak tornado", said Buresh.  If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared to take action if necessary.  LISTEN:   Mike Buresh Weather Podcast 'Widespread rainfall of 2-4'' appears to be on the way but locally could be 5 or more inches.  This will be a true soaker, 100% coverage of rainfall", said Buresh.  The bulk of the rainfall should diminish by late Wednesday, and we'll begin to dry out for the end of the week, turning hot once again.   TALKING THE TROPICS WITH MIKE:  One year ago, Colin came ashore over the Big Bend of Florida and dropped an EF-1 Tornado on the northwest side of Jacksonville.  
  • $20,000 reward offered in search for missing Florida girl
    $20,000 reward offered in search for missing Florida girl
    A reward is being offered for any information leading authorities to a Pensacola, Florida, girl reported missing Wednesday. The Pensacola News Journal reported that the reward is $20,000 for any information that locates 12-year-old Naomi Jones. Naomi was last seen at about noon Wednesday in front of the Aspen Village Apartments in the 1000 block of East Johnson Avenue, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news The Sheriff's Office said members at Olive Baptist Church prayed for Naomi's safe return Sunday morning as hundreds of volunteers searched for the girl. Naomi has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 97 pounds and is 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was wearing a red tank top and American flag shorts before she was reported missing. Anyone with any information on Naomi's whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9630.
The Latest News Videos

