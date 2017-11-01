Hit and run driver sought by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office 

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hit and run driver following a late Tuesday crash that killed a bicyclist.
Police were called to Cole Road, off I-95 in the Oceanway area around 10:30pm. A man on a bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
An unknown vehicle left the scene before first responders arrived. JSO Traffic Homicide Detectives were processing the scene.
There is no additional information about the vehicle or driver.
