Homeless man arrested for fatal stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville

A stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville started as an argument over drugs, and now, a man has been arrested.

We first told you Monday about the fatal stabbing, which happened off Newnan and Beaver streets. JSO now says 23-year-old Cody Beatrice asked a group of people for drugs and then took out a knife and stabbed 44-year-old Edward Clark in the chest. Clark died in surgery.

JSO says Beatrice fled after the stabbing, but was caught near the Mathews Brown after a short foot pursuit.

All of those involved in this incident are homeless, according to JSO.

Beatrice has been arrested for murder.