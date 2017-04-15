Increase in man-o-war activity noted at St. Johns County beaches

There have been two shark bites this week off area beaches, and now we’re getting a warning about another animal that could cause you problems.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue says there has been an increase in man-o-war, which can deliver a painful sting. They’re warning you to keep an eye out both in the water and along the shoreline, if you’re planning any time at the beach this weekend.

Man-o-war are described as a blue colored bladder-like balloon with tentacles, which can be up to 40 feet long.

Close Man-o-war Photo Credit: St. Johns County Fire and Rescue

A sting can last a few hours. If you’re stung, you should peel or wipe the tentacles off as quickly as possible and apply vinegar or warm water, according to the information from SJCFR. If you’re allergic to insect strings, you’re also advised to call 911 or seek help from a lifeguard.