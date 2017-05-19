Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 87
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
2 injured after crash involving school bus and pickup truck
Close

2 injured after crash involving school bus and pickup truck

2 injured after crash involving school bus and pickup truck

2 injured after crash involving school bus and pickup truck

By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah

Jacksonville, FL -  No students were on board, but two people are hurt after a crash, involving a truck and a school bus.  

The Florida Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened Friday afternoon on the West Beltway, heading northbound, before New Kings Road.  

According to FHP, the school bus was slowing for traffic, when the truck slammed into it. Troopers say the truck driver has minor injuries, but that they are cooperating with the investigation.  


Duval County Public Schools tells us two adults were on board the bus, a driver and an attendant. The attendant had to be transported to the hospital, but it's not clear the severity of their injuries.  

FHP says the crash remains under investigation, but the driver of the truck will likely be cited for careless driving.


Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Report: White House official subject of Russia probe
    Report: White House official subject of Russia probe
    A senior White House official is a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign, the Washington Post has reported. Please check back for updates.
  • Florida Supreme Court ruling puts slot machine expansion on hold in Jacksonville
    Florida Supreme Court ruling puts slot machine expansion on hold in Jacksonville
    Voters in Duval County approved a referendum in November allowing 2,000 slot machines at a pari-mutuel facility in Arlington, but a Florida Supreme Court ruling has put the plan on hold.  The court unanimously ruled against allowing slot machines at a racetrack in Gadsden County, where voters also approved gambling expansion. The ruling means slot machines will continue to only be allowed in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.  In the Nov. 2016 election, 54 percent of Duval voters approved the referendum to allow slot machines at the bestbet location on Monument Rd. in Arlington.  A representative of bestbet, Brian Hughes, issued the following statement to News 104.5 WOKV on the Florida Supreme Court decision: “The men and women of bestbet are disappointed with the ruling but there’s a lot of information here to consider, so we are still reviewing the details. Something it clearly demonstrates is that the legislature still has an opportunity to respect the will of the people at the local level. In Duval, an overwhelming majority voted to create jobs and fuel economic development by supporting additional gaming entertainment options locally.”  WOKV also reached out to City Councilman Aaron Bowman, who has been a big supporter of the idea of bringing slots to Jacksonville. Bowman says he’s a little surprised and certainly disappointed by the ruling, as slots were expected to bring jobs and more tourists. As for the future of slots in Jacksonville, Bowman believes it’ll be up to the state legislature. “To me, this was a local issue and I thought that the public supported it in the referendum and I still think it’s a local issue, but the [state] Supreme Court has said no, so now I think it goes up to the state level,” says Bowman. Eight Florida counties voted in favor of slot machine expansion. The Florida Senate passed a bill to allow slot machines in those counties, though the House chose not to move forward.  
  • Who is Joe Lieberman?
    Who is Joe Lieberman?
    Joe Lieberman, the former senator from Connecticut, is a frontrunner to replace James Comey as director of the FBI according to several media reports.  President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is “very close” to naming Comey’s replacement, and acknowledged that Lieberman is on his short list. Here's what you need to know about Lieberman ahead of Trump's decision 1. Lieberman was a senator from Connecticut.  2. He graduated from Yale Law School. 3. Before he ran for the Senate, he was Connecticut’s attorney general. 4. He began his political career as a Democrat, but later he became an independent. 5. He was the first senator to take on President Bill Clinton when Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky became public. He gave a speech from the floor of the Senate slamming Clinton’s behavior. >>Trump pick for FBI director coming 'soon,' president says 6. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. 7. He was Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 presidential election.  8. When he ran for re-election for his Senate seat in 2006, he lost the Democratic primary. He ran as a third-party candidate in the general election and won the seat. 9. He spoke at the 2008 Republican Convention in support of his friend, John McCain. 10. He left the Senate in 2013.  11. Lieberman is 75 years old. 
  • Creationist sues National Park Service, Grand Canyon for religious discrimination
    Creationist sues National Park Service, Grand Canyon for religious discrimination
    A creationist trying to prove that the Earth is only thousands of years old and that the Grand Canyon was created by God in a few days filed a religious discrimination lawsuit against the National Park Service last week.   Andrew Snelling, described by The Atlantic as a prominent “young-Earth creationist,” claimed that the Park Service rejected his request to collect 50 to 60 fist-sized rocks from the canyon because of his beliefs. He said in the May 9 federal lawsuit that he sought to study sediment folds that he argued are unique to the Grand Canyon.  Snelling told the Phoenix New Times that he was not surprised by the reaction to his research but was disappointed.  “To say, 'No, you can't collect samples,' is really hindering investigation (of the Grand Canyon),” he said. “By being open, that's how science works.” >> Read more trending news Snelling, who lives in Kentucky, works for Answers in Genesis, a Christian nonprofit founded by Ken Ham, the man behind the Ark Encounter. The Ark Encounter is a Christianity-based theme park in Williamstown that includes a 510-foot long reproduction of Noah’s Ark.  Snelling and other Answers in Genesis employees believe that the Book of Genesis in the Bible is historically accurate and that God created the Earth in six days.  Snelling, a native of Australia who earned a doctorate in geology from the University of Sydney, argued in his lawsuit that he has previously completed multiple research projects in the Grand Canyon without issue. Research in Grand Canyon National Park is restricted, but officials grant permission for more than 80 research projects each year, according to the National Park Service.  Before a permit is granted or denied, a researcher must submit an application, a full research proposal and two peer reviews of the proposed study, the Park Service said on its website. Once the package is submitted, it is reviewed by the park’s research review team.  Snelling submitted his application package in November 2013 asking for permission to collect rock samples on river trips he planned for April and July of 2014. Those river trips were already approved by park officials, the lawsuit said.   The Park Service denied his permit to collect the rocks in March 2014, his complaint said. Read Snelling’s entire complaint here.  The lawsuit stated that Snelling’s package was sent to Karl Karlstrom, at the University of New Mexico; Ron Blakely, of Northern Arizona University; and Peter Huntoon, a University of Wyoming geologist. The complaint said that Karlstrom, who also believes the Grand Canyon is younger than most scientists believe, demonstrated “antipathy” for Snelling’s beliefs and suggested that he could find the same type of rocks he sought at alternate sites instead of the canyon.  Blakely wrote in his assessment of the project that “it is difficult to review such an outlandish proposal,” the lawsuit said. Huntoon wrote that reviewing the rocks would be fine, “just not processing the dead-end creationist material.”  “(It) is not a question of fairness to all points of view, but rather adherence to your narrowly defined institution mandate predicated in part on the fact that ours is a secular society as per our Constitution,” Huntoon wrote, according to the lawsuit.  Snelling’s complaint said that when he pushed back following the denial, park officials warned that collecting rocks without a permit would result in his being banned from further research in the park.  The complaint also referenced President Donald Trump’s May 4 executive order that promises protection of religious freedom from “undue interference by the federal government.” Snelling’s lawsuit, filed on his behalf by the Alliance Defending Freedom, argues that the National Park Service is violating his First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom, as well as his Fifth Amendment rights to due process and equal protection. The suit asks for a judge to order the Park Service to grant his permit and for the agency to pay his attorneys’ fees and a nominal financial award.  “I don’t really expect an apology,” Snelling told the New Times. “I just expect to have fair treatment. They need to be neutral in these world views.”
  • Woman in intensive care after eating cheese at gas station
    Woman in intensive care after eating cheese at gas station
    A Sacramento-area women is one of five people who contracted botulism, apparently after eating cheese from a California gas station. According to a story from the Sacramento Bee, Lavinia Kelly put nacho cheese sauce on some Dorito’s chips she was eating and became seriously ill within hours.  By the next day, Kelly was at the hospital in intensive care. The Sacramento Bee reported that Kelly has been in the hospital for nearly a month. She has trouble breathing and cannot keep her eyelids open. All of the five people diagnosed with botulism have been hospitalized, the story said. The outbreak has been linked to a service station in Walnut Grove, a suburb of Sacramento. Botulism – a rare paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin – is considered a medical emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include: double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness For the full story, see the Sacramento Bee  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.