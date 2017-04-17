No injuries in Durkeeville home shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after nearly 50 shots were aimed at a Durkeeville home.

Police say one person was inside the home during the shooting, but that person was not injured.

Officers say despite the number of rounds fired, only a couple of bullets hit the home and a nearby car.

Neighbors tell our partners at Action News Jax that they were not allowed to leave their homes at first because JSO officers were trying to locate all the shell casings in the street.

JSO is still looking for the shooter, but have yet to release any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.