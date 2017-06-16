Inmate with St. Johns County ties escapes Florida State Prison

Listen Live
By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports

An inmate originally from St. Johns County has escaped the Florida State Prison.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Thor Bahrman stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van around 3PM Friday and escaped. 

Close

Florida Department of Corrections van

No Corrections staff were hurt in the escape, which the Bradford County Sheriff characterized as “undetected”. While Bahrman is originally from St. Johns County, BCSO says there’s no evidence of where he may be traveling at this time. 

Bahrman is described as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. He was considered a minimum custody inmate. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bahrman was serving time on meth charges.

If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to contact local law enforcement.


HEADS UP SJC: An inmate serving time within the State Prison Facility in Bradford County escaped earlier today by...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 16, 2017


At approximately 3:00 pm on today's date a minimum custody inmate at Florida State Prison stole a Florida Department of...

Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Friday, June 16, 2017

The Latest News Headlines

    An inmate originally from St. Johns County has escaped the Florida State Prison. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Thor Bahrman stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van around 3PM Friday and escaped.  No Corrections staff were hurt in the escape, which the Bradford County Sheriff characterized as “undetected”. While Bahrman is originally from St. Johns County, BCSO says there’s no evidence of where he may be traveling at this time.  Bahrman is described as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. He was considered a minimum custody inmate. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bahrman was serving time on meth charges. If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to contact local law enforcement.
