Jacksonville Firefighters striving to beat fundraising goal

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters Local #122 is asking for your support as they kick off their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

The Fill the Boot campaign aims to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating disease live long and grow stronger.

From October 26th through the 28th, firefighters will hit the streets across the First Coast with boots in their hands asking passersby for donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In case you don’t have cash when you see the firefighters, there is a new way to donate.

The International Association of Fire Fighters has created Text 2 Give. Now community members can simply text JAFF to 50555 from their cell-phones and $10 will automatically be added to your wireless bill.

“The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Jacksonville. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s a drive a success,” says Executive Director Lauren Herringdine.

In 2016, the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters Local #122 Fill the Boot Drive raised over $136,000 and placed second in the entire state of Florida. They’re excited to see what this year’s drive will bring.